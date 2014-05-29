Levar Burton’s ‘Reading Rainbow’ Kickstarter Has Made $1 Million In One Day

Levar Burton took to Kickstarter in an effort to make Reading Rainbow available to a new generation and the public answered back in spectacular fashion. It only took the better part of a day for the $1 million goal to be met and the total is still growing with some 28,000 backers and over $1.2 million in funds. From Mashable:
The online campaign, fueled by buzz generated on social media, surpassed $1 million shortly before 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Burton, the creator and host of PBS’ series Reading Rainbow from 1983 to 2006, launched the Kickstarter project earlier in the day.
Among the big-name supporters of the campaign throughout the day were U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and Burton’s fellow Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Wil Wheaton…
Like every Kickstarter campaign, Burton’s project offered several levels of rewards to supporters based on how much they individually donated. Rewards this time included a chance to wear Burton’s Star Trek visor, Reading Rainbow app subscriptions, books, autographed memorabilia, dinner with Burton and an appearance in a video field trip.
The entire campaign seems like a triumph from top to bottom and it’s well put together. Even the video attached to the campaign is hilarious, with nods to Burton’s appearance on Community and a special appearance by a former Star Trek cast member.
I always really enjoyed Reading Rainbow as a kid, so it’s cool to see that there may be a chance that newer generations will get the same experiences I got.
(Via Mashable / Kickstarter)
If George Lucas is so interested in education, why isn’t he funding his fellow Trojan’s attempts to bring back this show?
Can we do this for Community?
“For a $250 donation, Levar will go to the home of a child of your choice and tell them to turn off the TV and read to their kid!”
Tell the child to read to their kid? This is why we need RR back.
I’d be all over this if I had kids. Or cared about the future. Or had more hipster self interest in this show.
Normally I’m with you. I guess I’m feeling misty in the center column here.
Butterfly in the sky, I can go twice as high…with weed.
MORE FISH FOR KUNTA!!!
Elsewhere, Wishbone shits under the ficus and wonders why his paws aren’t as nimble as that Dog With a Blog’s.
Does this break any sort of record for most money raised in the shortest timeframe? Seems like it should but I don’t see any mention of that.
Sold, just gave a bit.
I stitched a cross stitch that says “Set Phasers to ‘Love Me'” with a phaser shooting a rainbow, and I put it up in my Etsy shop with a message to LeVar Burton, telling him how much I love reading, how I still sometimes sing the “Teamwork” song in my head (look it up) from Reading Rainbow, how he could have that cross stitch for free if he ever wanted it.
Funny, right? HAHAHA, LeVar Burton in my Etsy shop? Ridiculous!
The greatest moment of my working life to date was the moment when I saw it had sold, and then saw that actor LeVar Burton had bought it. (Did he ask for it for free? No, because that’s how classy he is. I asked where I could donate the cost, and he suggested a children’s literacy charity.)
(Pics or it didn’t happen: If you don’t believe me, here’s when he tweeted it on Christmas: [www.mobypicture.com] )
That is the coolest damn story ever.
That story is just damned fantastic! LOVED that “Teamwork” song as a kid.
*runs over to YouTube*
Now we know what Troy is doing with all of Pierce’s money.
I donated, I adored the show & would love to see it on again!
If ever we needed kids to start reading, it’s now.