Lifetime Found The Perfect Voice For ‘Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever’

If you were excited for Grumpy Cat’s new Lifetime movie, prepare to burst with even more anticipation. Reports indicate that Aubrey Plaza will provide the voice for everyone’s favorite assh*le of a cat. It would seem that this is perfect casting considering Plaza’s noted sour streak. From TV Guide:

It won’t be much of a stretch for Plaza, who is best known as playing the monotone curmudgeon April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation. Grumpy Cat could very well be April’s spirit animal. In Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, premiering November 29 at 8/7c on Lifetime, Grumpy Cat stars as a pet store feline who’s never chosen for adoption — which leads to her sour outlook on life. Along comes a 12-year-old girl, who can actually hear Grumpy Cat talk. The two eventually go on adventures together and, yes, discover the true meaning of Christmas.

I just realized that we’re here talking about a Christmas movie in September. We haven’t even passed Halloween yet and we’re already gearing up for Christmas joy and adventure. If Grumpy Cat doesn’t just burn down a house with everyone inside screaming for help, everyone walks away disappointed. Luckily it won’t be as disappointing as that Saved By The Bell movie.

But still, Christmas just makes me feel like hurting something. Do you know what I mean? Anyway, who else do you think would be better casting? Nick Offerman and Tommy Lee Jones are obvious choices, but they have the wrong sex parts.

Of course you do. That’s why alcohol is legal and cheap. Blot those feelings away!

