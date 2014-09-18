Lifetime Found The Perfect Voice For ‘Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever’

If you were excited for Grumpy Cat’s new Lifetime movie, prepare to burst with even more anticipation. Reports indicate that Aubrey Plaza will provide the voice for everyone’s favorite assh*le of a cat. It would seem that this is perfect casting considering Plaza’s noted sour streak. From TV Guide:
It won’t be much of a stretch for Plaza, who is best known as playing the monotone curmudgeon April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation. Grumpy Cat could very well be April’s spirit animal.
In Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, premiering November 29 at 8/7c on Lifetime, Grumpy Cat stars as a pet store feline who’s never chosen for adoption — which leads to her sour outlook on life. Along comes a 12-year-old girl, who can actually hear Grumpy Cat talk. The two eventually go on adventures together and, yes, discover the true meaning of Christmas.
I just realized that we’re here talking about a Christmas movie in September. We haven’t even passed Halloween yet and we’re already gearing up for Christmas joy and adventure. If Grumpy Cat doesn’t just burn down a house with everyone inside screaming for help, everyone walks away disappointed. Luckily it won’t be as disappointing as that Saved By The Bell movie.
But still, Christmas just makes me feel like hurting something. Do you know what I mean? Anyway, who else do you think would be better casting? Nick Offerman and Tommy Lee Jones are obvious choices, but they have the wrong sex parts.
Of course you do. That’s why alcohol is legal and cheap. Blot those feelings away!
Dammit, I don’t wanna watch this.
We don’t have to watch it. Meet me under the bridge, we’ll play cards and drink hooch.
Are you voiced by Aubrey Plaza? Because I will be there in a heartbeat if you are.
Sadly no, I sound more like Patricia Heaton and look like Mongo.
Fuck. I was hoping it would be Norm Macdonald.
But he already played an animal in Dr. Doolittle. This is Hollywood buddy, once you’ve played a certain type of role you can’t ever play a similar role ever gain.
Steven Wright was robbed!
Totally. The original monotone curmudgeon.
Orin: the original Grumpy Cat.
Just an animal on a human farm.
I was thinking Eugene Mirman or H Jon, but then again, I had no idea the gender of the cat.
The role Joan Rivers was born to play.
Someone suggested Vanessa Williams a long time ago.
She’d have been equally perfect.
I would’ve guessed Jane Lynch, but April Ludgate is also a solid choice.
They just put up Christmas decorations at the store I work at. A giant inflatable Snowman. It plays Christmas music.
It’s technically still summer.