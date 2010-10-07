Lifetime Gets 'Russian Jersey Shore'

Back in March, I wrote about three producers’ quest to make a “Jersey Shore”-like show about Russian-Americans in Brighton Beach, the “Little Odessa” of Brooklyn that’s adjacent to Coney Island. It’s a concept I’m enamored with, because the young Russians of Brooklyn are a fascinating subculture with an accent that absolutely murders the English language. You have to hear it to believe it.
Well, the good news is that the show is happening. The bad news is it’s gonna be on Lifetime.
Lifetime has ordered 12 episodes of a new series introducing cable viewers to a whole new East Coast boardwalk scene…
Unlike MTV’s youthful hit, however, “Brighton” will have a multigenerational cast that better reflects Lifetime’s audience [a multigenerational cast of all women? -Ed.]. The show will chronicle several colorful families, with the show’s action centered on a popular local nightclub. [The Live Feed]
“Brighton Beach” is scheduled to debut sometime next year. I’m tentatively planning to watch it, assuming I can locate Lifetime on my cable box. It’s difficult to find and possibly mythical, much like the female G-spot. I guess that explains the audience.
So their version of GTL will be
Groceries, Temple, Laundry?
If they really wanted to better reflect Lifetime’s audience at least half of the cast would be cats.
Other names proposed “Bolshevik Beach” and “The Odessa Steps Shoe”
I lived with a Lithuanian bitch for 2 years. The drama from that relationship has softened me to any of these stupid reality shows.
GTL = Going through my email, Talking behind my back to my friends about how lousy I am in bed, Logging into my chase account and transferring thousands of dollars to her checking before leaving for california
Yeah, it’s a long t-shirt
*Shore, not Shoe
Opulence, they pretends to has it. And they also like tannings the body.
Will they show Yakov Smirnoff working his khlau kalash cart?
+1 DG
Yes, but will they respec Ze Football Giants?
Quote from a girl I dated from that area about one of her friends:
“Now that she’s ready to get married she’s been going to the gym a lot and just got her tits done”
I don’t know if any context can be provided to better explain – but that sums up that ‘hood to me.
Dude, @WayneJetSki: I hope you’re kidding, if not, DAMN, that is as shitty as all get out! I hope she gets hers!
I live close to that area (could probably get there in 10 minutes) and all I can say is 2 things:
1) The younger girls (ok fine, the underage ones) not only dress like sluts, but also seem to mature physically much faster than other girls. They’re also taller too. Imagine seeing a “woman” that looks physically like an adult but has a babyface. From the neck down it say 21, but the face says 13. Creepy.
2) This is why by the time these women are 40 they look more like they-re 60. All that partying and what-have-you at such a young age definitely takes it toll.
They peak early to say the least.
@Steve: I lived in Italy for a year and I noticed that all eastern European women are like that. Before 30=hot. After 30=sharpeis.
Yes, I’ll be the super gay one here and say: Fuck Lifetime. Yes, yes, I enjoy Project Runway, I love the cock. But seriously, Lifetime, who the fuck’s idea was it to make that show 90 minutes? There’s a reason no one makes 90-minute TV shows, and that’s because no one wants to watch 90 fucking minutes of fucking Project Runway.
That said, plz go back the 60-min episodes, those were FAB-YOOU-LUUUUUTH.