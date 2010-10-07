Lifetime Gets 'Russian Jersey Shore'

Back in March, I wrote about three producers’ quest to make a “Jersey Shore”-like show about Russian-Americans in Brighton Beach, the “Little Odessa” of Brooklyn that’s adjacent to Coney Island. It’s a concept I’m enamored with, because the young Russians of Brooklyn are a fascinating subculture with an accent that absolutely murders the English language. You have to hear it to believe it.

Well, the good news is that the show is happening. The bad news is it’s gonna be on Lifetime.

Lifetime has ordered 12 episodes of a new series introducing cable viewers to a whole new East Coast boardwalk scene… Unlike MTV’s youthful hit, however, “Brighton” will have a multigenerational cast that better reflects Lifetime’s audience [a multigenerational cast of all women? -Ed.]. The show will chronicle several colorful families, with the show’s action centered on a popular local nightclub. [The Live Feed]

“Brighton Beach” is scheduled to debut sometime next year. I’m tentatively planning to watch it, assuming I can locate Lifetime on my cable box. It’s difficult to find and possibly mythical, much like the female G-spot. I guess that explains the audience.