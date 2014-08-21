Li’l Sebastian Replaced The ‘Parks And Recreation’ Cast In The Season 6 Gag Reel

#Adam Scott #Nick Offerman #Chris Pratt #Amy Poehler #Parks And Recreation
08.21.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

There are a lot of things to like about the just-released Parks and Recreation season six gag reel. Nick Offerman dances, Aubrey Plaza can’t stop laughing while Chris Pratt paws around in a dumpster, Adam Scott orders Amy Poehler around some more while sitting on the Iron Throne, and Jim O’Heir pulls a real-life Jerry/Larry/Gary. But that’s all Parks season one compared to the every other Parks season that is LI’L SEBASTIAN REPLACING THE CAST IN THE OPENING CREDITS.

Our horsiest friend is back, and not as a hologram.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adam Scott#Nick Offerman#Chris Pratt#Amy Poehler#Parks And Recreation
TAGSADAM SCOTTAMY POEHLERAUDREY PLAZAAZIZ ANSARICHRIS PRATTLIL' SEBASTIANnick offermanParks And Rec Blooper ReelPARKS AND RECREATIONRETTA

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP