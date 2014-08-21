Li’l Sebastian Replaced The ‘Parks And Recreation’ Cast In The Season 6 Gag Reel

There are a lot of things to like about the just-released Parks and Recreation season six gag reel. Nick Offerman dances, Aubrey Plaza can’t stop laughing while Chris Pratt paws around in a dumpster, Adam Scott orders Amy Poehler around some more while sitting on the Iron Throne, and Jim O’Heir pulls a real-life Jerry/Larry/Gary. But that’s all Parks season one compared to the every other Parks season that is LI’L SEBASTIAN REPLACING THE CAST IN THE OPENING CREDITS.

Our horsiest friend is back, and not as a hologram.