Lin-Manuel Miranda is proud, but not entirely surprised, to see Hamilton lyrics showing up on signs for the Black Lives Matter movement.

While stopping by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Miranda explained why there will always be a historical connection between the musical and moments like the ongoing protests to end police brutality and racial violence. Because of the way America was built, lyrics like “History has its eyes on you” and “This is not a moment, it’s a movement” will continue to pop up down the road as the never-ending fight for equality rages on. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The Hamilton creator said the hit Broadway show will always have something to say about the moment, “because we’re constantly dealing with the past.” The protests occurring in cities nationwide have called for defunding the police and a reflection of how political and the criminal justice systems perpetuate racism, especially towards Black people. “We’re never done with the past,” he said. “We’re never done with the sins of the founders.”

Naturally, Miranda was visiting the late-night show to promote the upcoming Disney+ release of Hamilton, which he recently confirmed will be only lightly censored when it hits the streaming service next month. According to a two-part Twitter thread, every single scene in the musical will remain intact, however, to land a PG-13 rating from the MPAA, the show had to bleep two of its three F-bombs, which Miranda was happy to oblige considering most fans already know the full lyrics by now.

Hamilton premieres July 3 on Disney+.

(Via The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon)