Lindsay Lohan Is Going To Appear On An Episode Of ‘2 Broke Girls’, Because No One Ever Learns Lessons

Hot on the CBS guest-starring news of Mila Kunis appearing on Two and a Half Men and Lindsay Lohan’s reality show debut, comes this fart noise news item that Lindsay Lohan is also going to be making a guest appearance on an upcoming episode of 2 Broke Girls. I’m sure the episode shoot will be all smooth sailing and definitely no one will show up late on set or lock themselves in their trailer or get in fights with crew members. Nope, definitely none of that. From The Hollywood Reporter:

Appearing in the April 14 episode, which marks 2 Broke Girls‘ 8 p.m. time-slot premiere, Lohan will play soon-to-be-bride Claire Guinness, who asks Max (Kat Dennings) and Caroline (Beth Behrs) to make her wedding cake. As they get to know her, however, it becomes clear that Claire is indecisive.

Biggest shocker here is that from the sounds of it, Lindsay Lohan isn’t going to be playing a slight variation of Lindsay Lohan, which is pretty much the going protocol for casting her in anything these days. Is it seriously worth the publicity to cast her in stuff like this even though we already know that like a week after the episode airs, some “insider” will leak what a nightmare she was on set? There are just some absolute certainties in life. A dog will return to its own sick and Linsday Lohan will happily dump on any opportunity presented to her.