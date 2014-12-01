Live Discussion: ‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Finale

Tonight’s mid-season finale of The Walking Dead — titled “Coda” — is positing that some questions will be answered, some story lines will be tied up, while new narratives progress and take us into the second half of season five starting in 2015. Join us here live at 9:00pm EST in the discussion below for what should be a spirited and enlightened discussion about one of the most popular TV shows ever.

Here are just a few narratives in play for tonight:

What will be the fate of Beth?

What major character is likely to die?

Will we see Morgan return this episode? And, what is his primary mission?

Will Eugene ever be the same again? Or is he something entirely different (dead?) now?

Can Carol survive after her ordeal at the hospital?

After leaving the church, where will the remaining survivors head to next?

Stay tuned, as I’ll be chatting with you fine folks in the comments section below throughout the episode. Don’t be shy…