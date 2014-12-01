Live Discussion: ‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Finale

#AMC #The Walking Dead
11.30.14 4 years ago 82 Comments

Tonight’s mid-season finale of The Walking Dead — titled “Coda” — is positing that some questions will be answered, some story lines will be tied up, while new narratives progress and take us into the second half of season five starting in 2015. Join us here live at 9:00pm EST in the discussion below for what should be a spirited and enlightened discussion about one of the most popular TV shows ever.

Here are just a few narratives in play for tonight:

  • What will be the fate of Beth?
  • What major character is likely to die?
  • Will we see Morgan return this episode? And, what is his primary mission?
  • Will Eugene ever be the same again? Or is he something entirely different (dead?) now?
  • Can Carol survive after her ordeal at the hospital?
  • After leaving the church, where will the remaining survivors head to next?

Stay tuned, as I’ll be chatting with you fine folks in the comments section below throughout the episode. Don’t be shy…

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCLIVE DISCUSSIONThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP