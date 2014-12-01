Live Discussion: ‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Finale

Tonight’s mid-season finale of The Walking Dead — titled “Coda” — is positing that some questions will be answered, some story lines will be tied up, while new narratives progress and take us into the second half of season five starting in 2015. Join us here live at 9:00pm EST in the discussion below for what should be a spirited and enlightened discussion about one of the most popular TV shows ever.
Here are just a few narratives in play for tonight:
- What will be the fate of Beth?
- What major character is likely to die?
- Will we see Morgan return this episode? And, what is his primary mission?
- Will Eugene ever be the same again? Or is he something entirely different (dead?) now?
- Can Carol survive after her ordeal at the hospital?
- After leaving the church, where will the remaining survivors head to next?
Stay tuned, as I’ll be chatting with you fine folks in the comments section below throughout the episode. Don’t be shy…
Maggie’s reaction had me legitimately laughing out loud, seeing as she has entirely forgotten she has a sister up until this episode.
Beth put every life in that hallway at risk so she could non-fatally faux-revenge half-stab that woman? I’m glad you’re dead. Stupid.
Yep, good fucking riddance.
Beth died without actually hurting anyone. Nevermind the fact that there was little motivation built up for Beth to kill the leader. It was only shocking for a second for the jump scare and then another second at how dumb it was. Might have jumped the shark there (as the previous two episodes were the foz approaching the ramp while compared to the rest of the beginning of the season and the foz being nowhere near water).
Rick and company would be better off joining forces with the hospital crew and changing things up. Hey let’s leave this place that has food and medical supplies/knowledge with a lady who has just been hit by a car and needs weeks/months to recover…. Good job.
Also saving preacherman who can’t/won’t do anything for himself was definitely a good move. Compromising the safety of the church to save the guy who wouldnt comprise the safety of it was better because saving him was what he deserved more than letting him suffer the same fate albeit under different ethical/moral/strategic circumstances?
First episode after the break better be good….
I think they needed to kill someone in the mid-season finale just to say they did and Beth was the character people cared the least about.
I agree that a kill stab from Beth would have made more sense. Why not a stab to the eyes? But, the shoulder? What was the point of that?
Morgan is always one step behind
Maybe Morgan brings the group to the hilltop ?
Yeah, but what is his mission exactly? Kick ass along with Rick? Perhaps he has a message?
I think Morgan will catch in season six.
Awe carol waking up great but poor Daryl
Will Morgan ever catch up to the group? C’mon dude…find a car or something!
Season six, he’ll finally be with the group.
Well…final thoughts?
Maggie is about to get the feels…. :(
In retrospect, this first half of the season was very much about Beth’s journey.
Well that escalated quickly.
Remind anyone of the end of Boardwalk Empire?
Carol woke up. What good timing.
And who’s the mystery guest?!?!?!
Live talking dead Gabriel on
Personally, I’m going to watch Dawn of the Dead — the original — on a loop until the show comes back.
The mystery guest on Talking Dead is going to be whoever dies in the next 10 minutes. I guess Chris Hardwick isn’t going to do a live promo because it will give it away.
I don’t find that it adds anything to the TWD series.
You were totally right @Kevin the Robot
Good call. On that note, does anyone find that TD adds anything to the series?
“I’m Rick Grimes, and this hurr is ma Buurd, Buurd Grimes, and I haven’t shaved this fella for over 500 days.”
Go Beth! I do believe Beth is gone after this episode.
I refuse to choose. But it makes since that Beth may die, right before Maggie Gets to see her.
I’m gonna go with Beth, based on the title of the episode, which refers to a musical term, and Beth is a singer.
Beth, either right in front of or just before seeing Maggie.
Really wanted a this is Sparta kick to the chest :(
And that’s why there’s working out in the zombie apocalpyse
Point taken. Never know when you’re gonna have to fight a rape-y, geriatric beating cop to the death.
Elevator shaft fatality! Yes!
He’s got dead, soulless eyes. Shoot them out, Dawn! Dammit!
I think that’s the first time in a long time that Maggie has even given a quarter of a damn about Beth.
That really should’ve been the biggest giveaway ever for the ending.
Worst. Big sister. Ever.
Aaaaaaaand….we’re back, but that Michael Mann film looks sweet. Back to the walkers!
Kill him first. What a dick.
Beth looks like a Tim Burton character.
I’m waiting for Father Gabriel to unleash ‘Preacher’s’ word of GOD power on everyone
Of course we still work out during the zombie apocalypse.
I’d go back and forth between boozing everyday and working out so I can run to the next liquor store.
Rick’s beard is awesome.
His beard has several awesome twitter accounts: [twitter.com]
Rick doesn’t need chill…he needs more bullets. It’s kill or be killed at this point.
CAROL DIES WE RIOT.
She tots redeemed herself with that Terminus save
Agreed.
Oooh..foot with maggots! My favorite!
My fav as well…quite the delicacy in the zombie apocalypse
Carol may die like since she is in the hospital and all like she is internally bleeding…
As Rick James would say: “Cooooooold Blooooded!”
Boom! goes the bad police man — way to go Rick!
Two minutes in and we may already have Chet’s GIF of the night.
I think Carol will end up dying….she got badly hurt with getting hurt and the group is trying to rescue her and Beth. She is a fighter….
Carol has proven that she’s badass, but she’s in a bad way right now. Here we go folks!!!!!
I have no idea what the timeline is, I just know that Coral is a foot taller than he was in episode one.
@The Mutt according to ([walkingdead.wikia.com]) we’re at day 514. So less than two years so far
I really like how he has evolved as a character, but it has only been a year, right
“Kooooral!” He’s quite the young killer these days, isn’t he? And he likes his pudding. A growing lad needs his pudding.
Yeah the characters were torn up for a bit. However there is no more trying to save the scientist mission thing. And most of that group wants to kind of either settle down or go back to the church. The church is a stable area for now…but in all honesty the group is worn out and felt a heavy blow in the previous episodes…to not want to regroup and settle for a moment. It would bring in a different threat and challenges….and strengths
I predict both groups will meet again, and head towards a new place to hang their hats…and machetes, and swords, and crossbows, and hammers, and..well, you get the point.
Any predictions on who’s gonna ‘bite the dust’ tonight?
The story line is well written and entwined nicely. My question is what will Ricks main character going to do when the reality of needing to settle down somewhere for awhile for everyone (including his children) need some kind of stability? Will this become an issue with other characters or will it become a blessing?
Some characters seem torn on the “let’s keep moving” or “let’s find a stable area” issue. We ran in to that a lot with Hershel’s farm and the prison.
The Walking Dead waters are heating up quite nicely…take a dip with me, just remember that Walkers have no need for oxygen and don’t mind wading in the deep waters for as long as they like…Who’s excited for tonight!?
