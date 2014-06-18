Lizzy Caplan And Scott Aukerman Debate Whether Men Can Be Funny

#Comedy Bang Bang
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.18.14

While the sheeple of the world debate trivial nonsense, like blah blah blah abortion and blah blah blah #BENGHAZI, I’m over here worried about the biggest issue plaguing society: there aren’t enough movie and TV roles for men. Women have dominated culture for so long that it’s like, hey ladies, when do we get our chance? Thankfully, Scott Aukerman, Reggie Watts, and Lizzy Caplan share my concerns.

One of these days, guys will get a Bridesmaids to call their own.

“I’m so distracted by the penis in your pants” — Lizzy Caplan. Out-of-context tombstone material.

Via Splitsider

