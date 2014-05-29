Houston’s Fox Affiliate Could Have Shown More Tact In Reporting Maya Angelou’s Passing

Following the sad news of Maya Angelou’s passing yesterday, a Houston Fox affiliate posted the breaking news graphic above during its report, via @SlowSlowNews. Prior to the news of her death, Maya Angelou actually HAD cancelled an appearance at a Houston MLB Beacon Awards Luncheon, where she was to be honored for health reasons. Actually, that last part should have read: “where she was to be honored, [COMMA] for health reasons.” And there you have the fine intricacies of grammar and punctuation and how it relates to the context of what you’re trying to say.

Or in terms of what this local Fox news affiliate can probably better understand, YOU JUST MADE ONE OF THESE:

(Via Huffington Post)