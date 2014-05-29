Houston’s Fox Affiliate Could Have Shown More Tact In Reporting Maya Angelou’s Passing

Following the sad news of Maya Angelou’s passing yesterday, a Houston Fox affiliate posted the breaking news graphic above during its report, via @SlowSlowNews. Prior to the news of her death, Maya Angelou actually HAD cancelled an appearance at a Houston MLB Beacon Awards Luncheon, where she was to be honored for health reasons. Actually, that last part should have read: “where she was to be honored, [COMMA] for health reasons.” And there you have the fine intricacies of grammar and punctuation and how it relates to the context of what you’re trying to say.
Or in terms of what this local Fox news affiliate can probably better understand, YOU JUST MADE ONE OF THESE:
(Via Huffington Post)
“had cancelled” instead of “cancels”. it isn’t hard people.
Or just not mentioning it whatsoever, seeing as it’s pretty irrelevant now, seeing that all of her upcoming appearances are cancelled.
I’m glad some people still remember the difference she made:
At least they didn’t say “Maya Angelou, star of films including The Color Purple, Ghost, and Theodore Rex.”
Good lord, I forgot about Theodore Rex being a kids’ movie. I thought you meant the very good book of the same name. Had to eugooglize it to see what you meant.
Fox News: “Maya Angelou, who supported Obama, died today, probably from complications due to Obamacare.”
Still better than the National Review’s WTF eulogy of “Maya Angelou is dead, she was a gun owner.” and then proceeded to write a “eulogy” that focused on the fact that she owned a gun.
