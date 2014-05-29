Houston’s Fox Affiliate Could Have Shown More Tact In Reporting Maya Angelou’s Passing

05.29.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

Following the sad news of Maya Angelou’s passing yesterday, a Houston Fox affiliate posted the breaking news graphic above during its report, via @SlowSlowNews. Prior to the news of her death, Maya Angelou actually HAD cancelled an appearance at a Houston MLB Beacon Awards Luncheon, where she was to be honored for health reasons. Actually, that last part should have read: “where she was to be honored, [COMMA] for health reasons.” And there you have the fine intricacies of grammar and punctuation and how it relates to the context of what you’re trying to say.

Or in terms of what this local Fox news affiliate can probably better understand, YOU JUST MADE ONE OF THESE:

(Via Huffington Post)

Around The Web

TAGSLOCAL NEWS SCREW UPSMAYA ANGELOU

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP