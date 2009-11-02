LOCAL NEWS EXPOSES BREASTS

Last week, the ABC affiliate in Washington, D.C. ran a two-part special on breast cancer that featured women giving themselves breast exams. And they showed it ALL, baby. Aw yeah. That’s a sexy search for cancer. However, the “important public service” angle was smeared by the “airing during sweeps” angle:
The Parents Television Council reacted cautiously to news of the series but suggested it saw the potential for problems.
“We hope that WJLA-TV is not using a crucial public health issue as a ratings stunt, and that the station has fully considered what is appropriate to tell this important story to the public in the most suitable manner possible,” the group said in a statement. [Yahoo]
The video above is the “Good Morning America” segment on the story, and it’s boring as hell. But the good news is that the original report is here, both informative and not safe for work. I found it extremely enlightening, and even though Breast Cancer Awareness Month is now over, women should remember to conduct monthly breast exams. Particularly in the shower. Preferably with my hands.
