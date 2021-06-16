SPOILERS for Loki will be found below.

After toying with viewers over the course of the first two episodes, the “Evil Loki” that’s been murdering TVA agents (a.k.a. Minutemen) across the timeline has finally been revealed. From the looks of things the villainous character appears to be Lady Loki, which may confirm a long-simmering fan theory that’s been bouncing around the internet after diligent Marvel fans learned that Sophia Di Martino had been cast in a mystery role.

Because Twitter has no chill, “Lady Loki” immediately started trending just a few hours after Loki Episode 2 premiered on Disney+, which is one of the perils of releasing shows in the dead of night. But while the spoiler-averse probably won’t be thrilled to see the character’s name bouncing all over their feed, the Marvel fans that adjusted their sleep schedules accordingly are loving the Lady Loki reveal:

i love how they kept in the horned helment on lady #loki i lover her already pic.twitter.com/XmhMRYZhH0 — rae ⧗ (@kingvalkryie_) June 16, 2021

loki and lady loki meeting at the end of the second episode #Loki pic.twitter.com/zuolHgyQId — n (@exitn9) June 16, 2021

– lady loki changing forms every few minutes:pic.twitter.com/P29OsW7f2Q — kae (@wcndanats) June 16, 2021

lady loki doctor strange pic.twitter.com/CgbCuoWR8i — genesis; loki & tbb era (@lovelybarnes_) June 16, 2021

loki and lady loki meeting pic.twitter.com/Xwo5e5rGQC — l3ah ‎⎊ LOKI DAY (@orangecatmwuah) June 16, 2021

After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gave MCU fans a break from formulating wild theories, Loki is already sparking WandaVision-levels of speculation. Most notably, that Lady Loki appears to have created the multiverse, which many assumed would be Wanda’s job:

Did lady Loki just creat the multiverse or I'm reading all thus wrong?#Loki #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/gwk15SAWjt — Mia🌸👻 (@notyaregularhoe) June 16, 2021

multiverse and the timeline pic.twitter.com/VDFDEeucZR — Ren (@wandasolsen) June 16, 2021

WE THOUGHT WANDA WOULD BREAK OPEN THE MULTIVERSE BUT IT WAS LADY LOKI THE WHOLE TIME #LOKI pic.twitter.com/43Z01bkxxO — kimberly. (@probIemthots) June 16, 2021

More potential SPOILING may be found below:

On Twitter, another theory is forming that Lady Loki is not actually Loki, but instead, she’s Enchantress, a well-known villain from the Thor comics. That theory is bolstered by her line about not wanting to be called “Loki,” and also by what appears to be an unintentional reveal in the Spanish version of the credits. Di Martino is listed as “Sylvie.” Why is that important? The full name of the Young Avengers version of Enchantress is Sylvie Lushton.

Either this is a masterfully placed red herring, or Marvel needs to tighten up their credit game.

I think that “Lady Loki” is actually Sylvie Lushton (Enchantress). I only say that cause she has blond hair, similar powers and also was asked to not be referred to as Loki which was very questionable #tome. But I could be wrong pic.twitter.com/6aw0fZW05N — peter danvers-wu 🔮 (@chewiedanvers2) June 16, 2021

Wait. “Lady Loki” said that she didn’t want to be called Loki. What if this Loki variant is blonde because she is Sylvie Lushton, aka a version of the Enchantress in the comics which Loki created? pic.twitter.com/z30mkIIckK — Cade ☀️ LOKI SPOILERS (@LokiSnakes) June 16, 2021