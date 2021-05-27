With the premiere of Loki is just around the corner, Marvel continues to share bits and pieces from the time-traveling Disney+ series as it slowly pulls back the curtain on Loki’s solo adventure after breaking reality by cheating death in Avengers: Endgame. In the latest promotional spot, titled “Chaos,” the Trickster God drops the line that will sound very familiar to Guardians of the Galaxy fans.

During a voiceover, Loki refers to himself as “Good… bad… a little of both,” which is almost the same language that Star-Lord uses in the final moments of the first Guardians film when he asks the newly formed team what they want to do next. Does this mean Loki will have a run-in with Rocket Raccoon and the others? Who knows? The Disney+ series promises a cataclysmic event on a massive scale, and with at least one Infinity Stone in the mix, the God of Mischief is essentially traipsing through the Guardians’ backyard. But with the timeline raveling apart, will the Guardians even exist or have the same members from the previous MCU films? Marvel fans will have to wait and see.

Here’s the official synopsis for Loki:

Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat.

Loki starts streaming Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+.