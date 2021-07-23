As the Loki finale approached, there was one thing fans of the show wanted more than anything: Owen Wilson’s Mobius on a jet ski. The character’s inexplicable love for the aquatic vehicle that effortlessly merges form and function popped up in the second episode, and by Episode 3, we learned that all TVA employees are Variants, which means at some point in time, Mobius might have had a sweet jet ski and possibly even a family, which are kinda neat, too.

However, when the Loki finale wrapped up its dramatic introduction of Kang and the start of a Multiversal War, Mobius and his jet ski were nowhere to be found. In fact, by the episode’s end, he doesn’t even recognize Loki, so what gives? Well, according to a new interview with director Kate Herron, there was a plan to show Mobius’ backstory, but those plans were put on hold so that whoever takes the reins on Season 2 (Herron is not returning) can fill in the blanks as needed. Via Comic Book:

“So I think for us, we had spoken about, I think there were a few drafts of the script where you did see like a family or you did see a life, but I think we all kind of decided we don’t know what it is yet. And I think that’s exciting, right? Because it gives more road to travel with him. And I think it’s more painful when he is going to be deleted, him saying, ‘What if I had a family’ Because, maybe he did or maybe he didn’t, I don’t know where the writers will take his character,” Herron explained.

It looks like Loki fans will have to wait until Season 2 to see Mobius on a jet ski, and if that doesn’t happen, we riot in the streets. Your move, Marvel.

