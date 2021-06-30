Not content to explore the vast timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his own series, Loki will be invading the world of Springfield in an all new animated short for Disney+. The all-new Simpsons crossover titled The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, will feature Tom Hiddleston voicing the God of Mischief as he joins forces with another iconic trickster. Via The Wrap:

In the new short coming exclusively to Disney+, Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes and villains.

You can see key art for the Loki/Simpsons crossover below:

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is now the second Simpsons short centered on a Disney property. To celebrate Star Wars Day on May the 4th, Maggie Simpson appeared in the animated short The Force Awakens From Its Nap. The long-running series also took aim at the MCU in its most recent season by having Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige voice Chinnos, an obvious riff on The Avengers villain Thanos.

On top of invading The Simpsons, Loki will also be getting his own Fortnite skin in July as part of the Fortnite Crew membership package. The guy’s everywhere.

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki starts streaming July 7 on Disney+.

