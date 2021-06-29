Marvel’s Loki Is Headed To ‘Fortnite’ As A Playable Character In July

Not only can you catch everyone’s favorite God of Mischief causing problems over on his very own Disney+ series, Loki is officially joining the ever-expanding Fortnite roster. According to the official trailer, Loki is “headed to the Island” this July, where he’ll join Thanos and several other members of the MCU on the Battle Bus. However, per usual, there is a catch to recruiting the slippery fellow: rather than being able to purchase him in the regular item shop, Loki will only be accessible for Fortnite Crew subscribers.

For those unfamiliar with it, Fortnite Crew is a $12-per-month subscription service added to the game last year that gives players an allowance of V-bucks, the current season’s battle pass, and access to exclusive items that “will never be sold to non-Crew members or given away to non-Crew members.” So, all this being said, if you are interesting in playing as Loki, the time to sign up is now.

For those not so eager to subscribe, rest assured there are plenty of other Marvel characters already in Fortnite. In fact, Fortnite’s entire fourth season was Marvel-themed, and featured Iron Man, Thor, Storm, Groot, She-Hulk, Mystique, Doctor Doom, and countless others taking on Galactus.

You can watch the teaser trailer Loki below: