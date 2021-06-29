There are a lot of reasons Disney+’s newest addition to the Marvel family, Loki, is a show you should be watching, and Sophia Di Martino’s performance as the mischievous and misunderstood Sylvie is one of them. In a recent interview with CNET, Di Martino said we have a pretty unexpected source to thank for that: Atomic Blonde.

In her interview, Di Martino stated:

“One of the movies we watched for stunt references was Atomic Blonde — the fight scenes in that are great. Charlize Theron is super-strong and fights like a man. We wanted Sylvie to be a brawler; we didn’t want her to be too elegant in the way she fights because that’s Loki’s thing. He’s so balletic in the way that he moves, but Sylvie is more of a street fighter.”

Later on in the interview, Di Martino went on to say that for more important to her than emulating other characters — Atomic Blonde‘s Lorraine or otherwise — was establishing Sylvie as her own person with her own unique presence in addition to her scrappy fighting style. While based on Loki‘s plot it would have been simple to echo play off of Hiddleston’s performance as Loki, Di Martino says she “started the character from scratch,” and what while there are similarities between the characters, Sylvie is “mischievous and anarchic in her own way [and] that sort of chaotic energy carries through.”

As it stands now, we’ve yet to see all of what Sylvie has up her sleeves and is capable of — but we’re sure having fun watching and speculating along the way. You can catch the newest episode of Loki Wednesday, June 30 on Disney+.