‘Longmire’ Has Been Picked Up By Netflix For Season 4

Netflix has ordered a 10-episode fourth season of A&E’s canceled series Longmire. The deal comes roughly three months after A&E pulled the plug on the Western drama. Longmire was A&E’s most-watched original scripted series of all time with an average of 5.6 million viewers watching last Season. However, the show’s lack of advertising profitability led to the network pulling the plug. Thankfully, Netflix has come to the rescue. From Deadline:

“When Warner Horizon Television came to us with the idea for a new season of Longmire, we were intrigued because the series is so unique, and consistently great,” said Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content at Netflix. “We are thrilled to help continue Walt Longmire’s story for his large and passionate following.” (Via)

When A&E canceled the series without any sort of closure, it felt like Deadwood all over again. With Netflix stepping in, this is the perfect next step to follow the storyline from last Season’s cliffhanger while also opening up the opportunity to explore the show’s darker storylines. The final season of Justified is right around the corner and dagnabbit, we just need more Westerns on TV!

