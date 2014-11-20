‘Longmire’ Has Been Picked Up By Netflix For Season 4

Netflix has ordered a 10-episode fourth season of A&E’s canceled series Longmire. The deal comes roughly three months after A&E pulled the plug on the Western drama. Longmire was A&E’s most-watched original scripted series of all time with an average of 5.6 million viewers watching last Season. However, the show’s lack of advertising profitability led to the network pulling the plug. Thankfully, Netflix has come to the rescue. From Deadline:
“When Warner Horizon Television came to us with the idea for a new season of Longmire, we were intrigued because the series is so unique, and consistently great,” said Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content at Netflix. “We are thrilled to help continue Walt Longmire’s story for his large and passionate following.” (Via)
When A&E canceled the series without any sort of closure, it felt like Deadwood all over again. With Netflix stepping in, this is the perfect next step to follow the storyline from last Season’s cliffhanger while also opening up the opportunity to explore the show’s darker storylines. The final season of Justified is right around the corner and dagnabbit, we just need more Westerns on TV!
(Source: Deadline)
That’s the best news I’ve heard all day.
Fuck and yes.
Now Netflix just needs to lick up Franklin and Bash. Hell, I’d be ok if they combined the two by having Peter and Jared move to Absaroka County.
Yeah. They need to just…lick it up.
Lick/pick. I’m good either way.
Fantastic news.
This post really could have used a gif or at least a picture of Katee Sackhoff.
after only 3 seasons i think it still has several more possible seasons before becoming a zombie of a show that should have died but keeps going
So, I know Uproxx has a Longmire boner, but is the show REALLY that good? The wife and I are in the middle of watching Rectify right now and holy shit is that a slow burn. I’ve heard Longmire is even slower than Top of the Lake. Thoughts?
Its good. I don’t know what else to say. It does nothing new but it is good. The family friendly version of Justified.
@Baltimore Dan
Sackhoff? I barely know her.
It’s an enjoyable show, and the scenery is fantastic. It is Justified Lite, as someone mentioned, but it’s got some solid acting from most of the cast (Sackhoff is eye candy, but she’s good eye candy, and even tones down a little of the “I’m a tough chick!” nonsense she brings to other roles), and the storylines are pretty solid, too.
Longmire is definitely NOT slower than Rectify or Top Of The Lake.
This is good news. Too bad I don’t have Netflix. But strangely i’m not that disappointed. Its good but not Justified or Deadwood level good.
There’s a pretty easy solution to not having Netflix.
This makes me happy. I didnt realize the ratings were that decent. I just assumed they canceled it because people weren’t watching.
Awesome ! Deadwood and Longmire coming back makes me a happy dude !