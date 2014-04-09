What To Look Forward To From The ‘Justified’ Season Finale

And there it is, another season of Justified in the books. While most of the season’s plot points came to a (bloody) end, the more interesting bits involved the setup for next season. Let’s take a look at what happened.
It turns out Mr. Yeun’s boys are not pleased. Luckily for Boyd, he’s got apricotin’ Marshals on his side.
Daryl met his fate.
And of course Art’s alive.
As for the future, Raylan will be transferred to Florida… after one last case.
Boyd’s got a plan too.
Oh, and Raylan got Ava out of jail in exchange for snitching on Boyd. That might be important for next season.
Feel free to leave your thoughts on the episode and season here till Danger recaps everything later.
This episode gave me the largest Marshal stiffy. I’m as comfortably erect as if I were in the Champagne Room on a slow night.
That, for me, was the line of the night!
If you take out the prison storyline, this would have been one of the best seasons.
It was necessary, though, to set up next season.
Tonight made the whole storyline worthwhile to me.
If you kept all the scenes where Ava was with a cast member and removed all the other prison scenes the season would’ve had a better pace.
Disagree, on the best seasons part, the Ava part I fully agree with but I think even without that the season would still rank behind 2,3 and 4.
I was sure that Ava was a goner as the last moment of the season. When she got out of prison I was pretty much just waiting for some shoe to drop. But I didn’t figure it out until she got out of the car on the bridge. Her working for Raylan to set up Boyd as next season’s arc? Oh yeah I’m all the way in for that.
I couldn’t be happier with the setup of next season.
Oh my God, this was a great episode. This is one of the few times I wish I could recap a show. Question of the night though: Is Raylan going to die next season?
Considering the history of big bads on this show, have we just assumed Boyd’s a gonner?
He’ll never leave Harlan alive…well at least one of them won’t….most likely Boyd and Raylan will limp off into the Sunset in Florida with his baby.
I’m thinking Boyd is a more likely goner than Raylan for the final season.
But this show will probably surprise us in some fashion.
Boyd totally knows that Ava is working for the Marshal’s. They don’t know that he got a hold of the prison guard that set up Ava. He knew that the guard wouldn’t talk because of his obsession. That plus Rachel threatening to bury Boyd makes it a dead give away.
Yes. Boyd is not a dumbass. He knows for sure. His heartbreak in his last scene with Ava was not because she wanted to be alone, it was because he knew where she was going.
[insidetv.ew.com]
Damn you, Graham Yost and your great answers.
I like our version better, though.
Yost screaming “Mendoza!” is just perfect.
I for sure thought they were gonna kill Ava and that would make Boyd go from lovable on-again-off-again villain/anti hero to full on murderous villain for the next season. But i’m looking forward to seeing what they have planned now that she is working with Raylan.
Where. The hell. Can I get that final version of You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive. That was fucking awesome.
FOUNT!
[www.youtube.com]
That was the Ruby Friedman Orchestra version. Definitely my favorite cover of the song. It just feels closest to the emotion of Darrell Scott’s original
[www.youtube.com]
The single was released on Amazon a couple days ago
[www.amazon.com]
Yeah, I Shazamed the shit out of that and bought it on iTunes last night.
I hadn’t really been into this season, but that finale really tied things together nicely. That final scene between Witt and Rappaport redeemed the whole Crowe saga, and the Ava storyline makes sense now too.
Even though the Ava storyline kinda sorta makes sense now, I still hated every second of it.
I hope we get more Rachel next season. She always makes a scenes better.
So when Raylan ended the season with “Don’t be. Everything’s gonna be fine”, was I the only one who just assumed that the theme song for next season is going to be “Let The Bodies Hit The Floor”?
“Well, Don’t ya?”
Chills. And i’m a cynical asshole.
Yeah, that was bad ass. The look on Raylan’s face…I thought he was gonna finish him off, but I guess it was even colder to just let him drown in his own neck blood like that. Shit.
“drown in his own neck blood WITH WHAT WAS LEFT OF HIS BALLS IN HIS HANDS”
-fixed that for you.
I for one am glad Wynn got his caravan back. He seemed so out of place working from a hotel suite.
Also…that bridge. Someone whether it be the good guys or the bad guys needs to set up a dropcam on that thing. Any shady business that goes down in Harlan happens on that damn bridge.
Damn, did anyone else think Tim got shot in the first hail of bullets? The sun immediately cast this weird blast of red right on the door where he was.
I actually think if they fleshed out some of the marshals just a little bit more, the show could actually continue without Raylan. I’d still watch.
I thought he got shot a couple times there. Definitely saw red puffs coming from around him.
I also was sure when he had that confrontation with Darryl in the parking lot that he was a dead man.
Yeah I was worried for a second there too.
I was so sure the cartel or whatever had gotten Ava out just so they could shoot her dead right in front of Boyd.
What was Raylans line? I told you you would wish id kill you? So good
“Didn’t I tell you, you were gonna wish I kill you? Well, don’t ya?”
After the end of that finale, I wouldn’t mind it if they decided to George Lucas the end of season three and find a way to work in a version of You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive for the final scene.
Great way to end the season, and you know that they’re going to find a great way to end the series. It’ll be interesting to see which version of You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive that they’ll use for the finale.
Hank Schrader could have taken lessons from Tim and Rachel on obtaining cover prior to firing in a gun battle.
I’m a little confused about how the cartel stuff is resolved. Aren’t they still going to be coming hard after Boyd?
I’m a little confused why the cartel would open fire with no cover at all
I think that was b/c they knew they couldn’t take cover, wait, and get better odds. If they hide out inside, the Marshall’s call for backup.
They had no choice but to shoot it out. They couldn’t give Boyd up, they couldn’t walk away, they are just trained to shoot it out. They kill the outnumbered marshals, kill Boyd and disappear.
But yeah, that situation better not just magically be resolved. There’s no way there wouldn’t be repercussions.
RIP Jimmy. Will we see tough guy Carl next season?