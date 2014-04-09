What To Look Forward To From The ‘Justified’ Season Finale

Contributing Writer
04.09.14
And there it is, another season of Justified in the books. While most of the season’s plot points came to a (bloody) end, the more interesting bits involved the setup for next season. Let’s take a look at what happened.

It turns out Mr. Yeun’s boys are not pleased. Luckily for Boyd, he’s got apricotin’ Marshals on his side.

shots

shot-back

Daryl met his fate.

ding-dong

And of course Art’s alive.

art

As for the future, Raylan will be transferred to Florida… after one last case.

one-last-one

Boyd’s got a plan too.

rob

Oh, and Raylan got Ava out of jail in exchange for snitching on Boyd. That might be important for next season.

ava

Feel free to leave your thoughts on the episode and season here till Danger recaps everything later.

