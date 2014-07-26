Look Who Surprised David Silverman At His ‘Simpsons’ Comic Con Booth

The Simpsons booth at Comic Con has officially become our new favorite thing.
The animated Fox series is in San Diego this week to promote the launch of Simpsons World, an online experience that lets you create episode playlists and share clips with friends. The show’s also there to hype up that 552 episode marathon coming to FXX in August — which, coincidentally, will also be the day the world ends.
While fans might think the giant Homer Dome at Bayfront Park, which gives viewers the chance to walk through the family patriarch’s massive yellow head (and proves once and for all there’s really nothing going on upstairs for poor old Homie) is the greatest thing to ever happen at the convention, I’m more excited about what just happened at the show’s booth. Director David Silverman held a signing for fans of the show yesterday and he, along with the rest of the crowd, got a surprise visit from the most important man in The Simpsons fanverse, creator Matt Groening.
I guess the two should be noticed for bringing us one of the funniest animated series in the history of television but honestly, I’m a bit distracted by Silverman’s stylish wardrobe choice. The man is going HAM when it comes to his hat game.
*One* of the funniest animated series? I think no other animated series has been as funny or consistent as the classic Simpsons seasons. If we’re only taking the classic seasons into account, then it’s not just one of the best animated shows, it’s possibly the best comedy show of all time.
But hey, here I am complaining about a line the author of the article probably didn’t put much thought into. On a Saturday.
There are more good seasons of South Park than there are of The Simpsons.
(Not trolling but I’m pretty sure that this won’t be a popular opinion)
