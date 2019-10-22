Amazon’s crazy expensive Lord of the Rings TV show is still in the larval stage, its main cast still yet to be fully assembled. But as per Deadline they’ve found another key player, and from another fantasy show: Sources say Joseph Mawle will join the central cast alongside Will Poulter and Markella Kavenagh.

Where do you know Mawle from? He’s one of many English actors who passed through the Game of Thrones TV show. Over the course of six episodes he played Benjen Stark, younger brother to Ned and whose mission into the lands beyond the Wall, to search for a missing ranging party, end with him also going AWOL. Indeed, Benjen is never found. Mawle is the show’s latest GoT link; previously it named two alumni as executive producers.

It’s believed that Mawle will play the show’s main villain, though Deadline couldn’t confirm that while The Hollywood Reporter claimed a source told them it was so. Whatever the case, Mawle will be one of the leads in the show that will tell stories about Middle-Earth before the events in The Fellowship of the Ring. Whatever the case, the lucky thespian will soon be packing his bags for New Zealand, which will make its triumphant return as J.R.R. Tolkien’s frequent playground.

