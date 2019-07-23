Lifetime

In May, Annapurna Television revealed that a television series about the “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal that ensnared the likes of Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman was already in the works. Now a second, similar effort is underway over at Lifetime, the very channel that cut ties with Loughlin soon after the scandal first broke. According to The Hollywood Reporter, A&E Networks president Rob Sharenow told attendees at the 2019 Television Critics Association’s summer press tour that a Lifetime movie about the scandal is coming later this year.

Per an official logline that was provided at A&E’s TCA panel:

“College Admissions Scandal will follow two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college,” reads the description. “When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, they willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads.”

While the television movie will focus on “two wealthy mothers,” neither Sharenow nor A&E at large was willing to comment on who these two characters might be. Even so, considering just how integral Loughlin and Huffman’s names are to the “Operation Varsity Blues” story, they will probably at least get a passing reference or two in the film. The question is, who will play Loughlin? It’s not like Lifetime is going to hire her back anytime soon.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)