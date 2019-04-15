Getty Image

Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have both entered not guilty pleas on multiple charges (mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy) for their part in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions bribery scam. The couple are accused of shelling out $500,000 to get their two daughters on the USC crew team to secure their admission, despite having no history with the sport.

The court documents for the not-guilty pleas were filed on behalf of Loughlin and Giannulli on Monday morning, according to Hollywood Reporter. In doing so, the couple has waived their right to appear in court for an arraignment.

This latest development comes amid reports that Loughlin was facing two years in prison, minimum, even if she accepted a plea deal. However it’s been reported that the actress was in complete denial as to the severity of the charges, and refused to accept any jail time in a plea deal because she “thought the DA was bluffing.”

Now, with the added money laundering conspiracy charges, Loughlin and Giannulli are facing a maximum sentence of 20 years if they are found guilty in court. The couple are reportedly among “several other indicted parents” who have also entered not guilty pleas. Actress Felicity Huffman, on the other hand, pleaded guilty last week to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud for allegedly paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT score and accepted full responsibility for her actions.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)