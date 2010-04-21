‘Lost’ Talk and Morning Links

Your venue for discussing last night’s ‘Lost’ episode. Hey, I’m thrilled that the show is finally more concerned with moving the plot forward than it is with messing with viewers’ heads. But has anyone else noticed that the part of the show that happens in Los Angeles is basically the movie Crash minus the racism? [image from @fourtoedfoot via @toplessrobot]

Cats and dogs with cheese on their heads. The news story is that the Wisconsin legislature voted on a state microbe, but I’m linking in for the cats and dogs. I’m predictable that way. [Gamma Squad]

A largely false history of genre fans. Sure, we all know about Trekkies, but what about ALFies? You remember ALF, right? He’s back, in pog form. [Uproxx Features]

NO RIKEY! This dog intends to get out behind bars with a racist Asian impression. [miss meggers]

Myron Rolle has an ascot, your argument is invalid. He probably got that neckerchief in England while working on his Rhodes scholarship. What a homo! Thinking is so gay. [With Leather]

You MUST watch this video. More actors should be forced to stay in character while an angry cat attacks them. [FilmDrunk]

Uh oh, there’s my fanboy boner again. Eddie Vedder was a special guest at Conan O’Brien’s show in Seattle — and he played one of the Who’s “CSI” songs! If I had time, I would totally make a “CSI: Miami” comic for that. [Team Coco]