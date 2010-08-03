Lots of People Watched ‘Rubicon’ (Kinda)

Sunday’s two-hour semi-premiere of “Rubicon” was the most-watched debut for any AMC series. Which is to say: it got more viewers than the unheralded premieres of “Mad Men” or “Breaking Bad.” Not exactly earth-shattering news, but 2.5 million viewers for a new show is still a pretty good accomplishment on basic cable.
Much more interesting than the show’s ratings is the debate that it’s already sparking. The pace is deliberately slow, and the characters — who work in a downtown Manhattan think tank that works in conjunction with government agencies like the NSA and CIA — are buried under old-fashioned paperwork: there’s hardly a computer or cell phone to be seen. Or, as the Miami Herald put it:
Turgid and plodding, Rubicon has the pace of an industrial-training film and the lucidity of a Czech art movie with the subtitles turned off. It would have to triple its pulse to rise to the level of lethargy. If there were an Emmy category for Excruciating Tedium (and I’m not certain there isn’t), Rubicon would win in a walk. Well, crawl.
Oof, that’s a burn. Representing the other side are viewers who appreciate the moody setting and seem willing to wait for a payoff. This excellent New York Times article shows how ’70s thrillers like Three Days of the Condor influenced “Rubicon’s” look and the role of architecture in establishing the show’s mood. After reading the article, executives from CBS and ABC said, “Archi-what now?”
I caught the second hour and it certainly is slow. The good news it’s on AMC, so it might be given the chance to actually go somewhere. The bad news is people are idiots, so it will probably be cancelled just when it starts to hit its stride.
/goes back to hiding photos of hypercolor shirts and pants from
last weekthe 90s.
AMC is really doing things right, cannot believe nobody has mentioned Remember WENN or The Lot???
Miami Herald can go stuff itself, this show is brilliant.
Keep in mind, the first three episodes of Breaking Bad were pretty shitty. AMC has earned some leeway. I’ll give them time on this.
No siree, gunshots to the head and horrific train accidents don’t impress the Miami Herald. Nope, can’t wait for that mystery to play out, Lebron might be hosting a fashion show.
Well, how can you compete with a thrilling montage of people working in a lab served up by CSI?
The first 3 episodes of BB sucked? Episode 2 was the bloody bath bomb and episode 3 was the bikelock choke-out. My favorite seen was Walt piecing together the shattered plate realizing a piece is missing and that Krazy 8 was planning to shank him and he had to murder Krazy 8. I dunno, I sorta like ’em all I guess, I celebrate Breaking Bad’s entire collection
The first 2 episodes made Mad Men look like a music video from The Prodigy. However, I can’t say that I didn’t like it- I’ll probably give it a few more episodes, if not this first season, before I make a judgment.
I can only guess that the 9/11 mention ties into the conspiracy theme, but I really hope it doesn’t.
Dewey, I love the show but compared to the entire body of work, the first handful of episodes were painfully slow and had too much Skylar.
Enrico, I can understand what you are saying, but remember back then when we saw Walt standing in the desert in his panties to start the show?
I was hooked, and still am.
Skylar can jump into an acid bath though.
I was a later joiner to Mad Men, but enjoy it. That got me into Breaking Bad at a slightly quicker pace, but only slightly behind everyone else; and I’m enjoying that. So I had to jump on this one immediately. First epsiode: Great! Second episode: Slow! There was just enough to keep me going though.
For a James Badge Dale vehicle, “Rubicon” looks pretty good.
I was sort of hoping the show had something to do with using Rubix cubes to trick people out of their money, but I still like the direction they went in.
Rubicon was legit. Miami Herald – bunch of Cuban dirtbags. What do they want? Oh, CSI:Miami of course.
Sorry all of you Rubicon fans, but I agree completely with Glenn Garvin of the Miami Herald. I watched the first 3 episodes of Rubicon and could barely stay awake through any of them.
On the other hand, I was hooked on Breaking Bad right out of the gate, and although I didn’t start watching Mad Men until the second season, all it took was one episode to make me a fan.