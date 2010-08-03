Lots of People Watched ‘Rubicon’ (Kinda)

Sunday’s two-hour semi-premiere of “Rubicon” was the most-watched debut for any AMC series. Which is to say: it got more viewers than the unheralded premieres of “Mad Men” or “Breaking Bad.” Not exactly earth-shattering news, but 2.5 million viewers for a new show is still a pretty good accomplishment on basic cable.

Much more interesting than the show’s ratings is the debate that it’s already sparking. The pace is deliberately slow, and the characters — who work in a downtown Manhattan think tank that works in conjunction with government agencies like the NSA and CIA — are buried under old-fashioned paperwork: there’s hardly a computer or cell phone to be seen. Or, as the Miami Herald put it:

Turgid and plodding, Rubicon has the pace of an industrial-training film and the lucidity of a Czech art movie with the subtitles turned off. It would have to triple its pulse to rise to the level of lethargy. If there were an Emmy category for Excruciating Tedium (and I’m not certain there isn’t), Rubicon would win in a walk. Well, crawl.

Oof, that’s a burn. Representing the other side are viewers who appreciate the moody setting and seem willing to wait for a payoff. This excellent New York Times article shows how ’70s thrillers like Three Days of the Condor influenced “Rubicon’s” look and the role of architecture in establishing the show’s mood. After reading the article, executives from CBS and ABC said, “Archi-what now?”