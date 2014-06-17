‘Louie’ Discussion: A Great Ending To A Great Season

When last we saw Louie and Pamela, he was refusing to let her leave his apartment. What could have been a largely uncomfortable follow-up was…normal. I mean, “normal” by Louie and Pamela’s standards, which means a lot of name-calling, sarcasm, and one utterance of the word “nigger” (maybe my biggest literal LOL of the season), but hey, to each their own. Your opinion for these episodes is probably tied into your feelings for the hallway scene — if he did, indeed, sexually assault her, then parts two and three of “Pamela” only confirm the misguided belief that “no means yes.”
That’s not how I saw it, though. I think the finale did a fantastic job of showing that it’s actually Pamela who controls the power. There was an interesting gender flip throughout, with Louie playing the role of the emotionally frustrated woman who fixes her face in the mirror, and Pamela as the man who’s unable to show his feelings. Conventions mean nothing on Louie. It’s no wonder she mutters “women…” underneath her breathe. She’s also the one who dictates the terms of the relationship — they only sleep together after she tells him how it’s going to be, and she’s the one who throws out all his “junk.”
(Speaking of “junk”: we came uncomfortably close to seeing Louie’s. Instead, we got a nice, pasty waste butt shot. Bobby Hill can never escape the flatness.)
That’s also why, despite their pleasant bath, they don’t belong together. They’re two broken personalities, and while two halves usually make a whole, there’s no way this relationship, or whatever Pamela doesn’t want to call it, ends well. He’s sad, she’s cruel, and together, and everything’s uncomfortably aggressive or awkward. Nothing’s ever simple — their make-out sessions look like a bear attacking a picnic basket, and half of their conversations begin with Pamela pointing out something wrong with Louie before relenting. They refuse to take anything seriously, right up until the point where he wants to take EVERYTHING seriously. (That’s why the Marc Maron scene stood out. Unlike Louie, he’s all “this is what I f*cking think of you, you f*ck,” all the time.) Eventually, though, Pamela explains where she’s coming from: her fear of intimacy is matched only by her interest in looking for baby elephants in your mother’s vagina. She’s the kind of friend who you wonder what having sex with would be like, but you know you shouldn’t. Nothing good can come out of it, and although “Pamela” ends on a happy note, I can’t imagine things will be all dick pics and vagina selfies the next time we check in on Louie and Pamela.
Whenever that is.
That’s HANK HILL not Bobby that had the pancake butt.
Pamela was the voice of Bobby Hill
Louie doesn’t exactly seem like what chicks want. He acts normal until he gets with a girl and then suddenly he forgets how to formulate sentences or speak English. Louie is just as fucked up as her, except he doesn’t usually use cruelty to hide his issues.
Did anyone else notice that much of the dialogue from the Marc Maron scene was taken directly from Maron’s WTF episode with Louis, except the roles were reversed? On the podcast Louis called Maron out for being absent, especially when he was going through his divorce and “really could have used a friend.”
Maron’s show isn’t really living up to its potential, can he just co-star on Louie next year?
Louie likes to make himself wrong in his show, also it’s probably true that when Marc got divorced Louie was absent for that as well. So he didn’t include the earlier storyline and just had the one that makes him wrong. In fact he probably feels it was wrong because maybe he felt a bit vindictive.
Yes, I loved the fact that he used Maron as a proxy for that speech, as their situations were clearly reversed.
Yes, real human bodies should be banned from TV. Why oh why can’t it all be fake boobs and abdominal implants?
At least they addressed the black ex-wife thing.
Is it possible that we all love Louis CK so much that no one wants to say anything contradictory about his show on the internet? I mean, the show is fine and all but it isn’t “great”. It is a weekly mental slog(especially this season).
To each their own I guess. I don’t find it boring in the slightest. In fact, the idea that anyone could view In The Woods as anything other than fantastic television kind of baffles me
No one is arguing that it isn’t groundbreaking or unique. It just isn’t very entertaining. A TV show shouldn’t be more (for lack of a better word) boring and uncomfortable than my own existence. Although my life could use 100% more Todd Barry.
People who don’t see how groundbreaking and unique Louie is just don’t get it. That’s fine, it’s not like any other show, that’s what makes it special and yet hard to recognize how great it is.
I’ve found most of this season to be really good, and the mini movie last week was astonishing, but this Pamela arc was some really boring garbage,
You know, that is an ELITE point. You put this show back to one per week as opposed to 60-90 minutes and my opinion might be vastly different.
I’m with you, I don’t find this show particularly entertaining in any way, just kind of depressing. It’s not funny enough to be a comedy but I can’t take it seriously as a drama either.
I’ve had that 90 minute episode saved on the DVR all this time but only started the first 5 minutes because it seems like a chore to watch it.
Finally someone said it! So much this. It’s a fine show but hardly the unmatched brilliance it’s portrayed as. I don’t see a weekly breakdown and blowjob to the show “Maron” yet they are essentially the exact same show
