‘Louie’ Discussion: Freaks And Geeks And Jeremy Renner

I was a young, barely there kid, and so was Louie. He’s fairly intelligent, loves farts, and just the right amount of awkward, but things go terribly wrong when he’s about to approach a total pre-teen babe at a dance, and her boyfriend steps in. From there, it’s a shame spiral into weed, playing the DEVIL’S MUSIC, more weed, telling Salieri to “F*CK OFF,” and even more weed. It’s an awful time to be alive — I would rather live through my first year out of college again, when I was broke, unemployed, and miserable, than have to be 12 again. You’re not sure of who you are as a person yet, so you latch onto the personalities of those around you. So Louie befriends the class bully, because they share a fondness for marijuana, and before long, he’s buying pot from Jeremy Renner and committing larceny.
Wisely, “Into the Woods” is mostly flashback, with Louie catching Lily smoking a joint in Brooklyn’s McCarren Park, and then remembering the time he did the same thing. I’m not a parent, but I imagine it’s tough to tell your kid to not do something you did — who are you to preach moral superiority? You can say “learn from my mistakes,” but my parents used that shtick on me, and I don’t remember it ever working. Kids are going to f*ck up, and hopefully they get it out of their system before they do something truly horrible. Otherwise the guilt of remembering everyone you let down will slowly rot inside. One of the things I loved about the episode was how it never drifted into Very Special Episode territory (it was just a lowercase “very special episode”). The fallout from Louie’s addiction, or whatever you want to call it, felt real — there was no big, melodramatic moment where the cops came busting through the door, commanding Louie to DROP THE ILLEGAL NARCOTICS. There was only a bunch of small f*ck ups, which is how these things work. “Into the Woods” was maybe the most accurate depiction of what it’s like to be a teenager since Freaks and Geeks. No wonder young Louie wore a Lindsay Weir jacket.
(It’s worth mentioning that everyone in this episode was fantastic, from Devin Druid’s slouched imitation of Louie, to Amy Landecker as his stressed mom, to Skipp Sudduth as the greatest science teacher I never had. A+ performances all around, even without Philip Seymour Hoffman.)
“Into the Woods” was an almost perfect episode of television — the soundtrack was spot on, the direction was hazy and on point, the story told so personally that, yup, it actually happened to Louis C.K., and hey, Jeremy Renner sang the theme song! — and if it had been a movie, which it basically was, it would have been one of my favorites of the year. I can’t believe next week’s already the finale.
I know that the world will not be the same now that my expert opinion is published here, but I am going to take the responsibility on potentially changing everything everywhere and have my say. I don’t know how to feel about this season. I’m absolutely not against “just a ha-ha comedy” turning into a “not just ha-ha comedy”. It’s a little hard for me to still like the show now that it hadn’t made me laugh in several episodes straight, though. And I would’ve never complained about any of that, but the phrase “If it had been a movie, which it basically was, it would have been one of my favorites of the year” — I just can’t agree with it. It’s surprising to see a stand-up comic to have such directing and writing talent, sure, but the story in these two particular episodes is very unoriginal and, sorry, boring. If it was a movie, you’d say a 20-years-old guy who’s never seen any teenager drama filmed it.
If you want a pure comedy, go watch Sunny or Silicon (amazing shows). Louie is so much more than a comedy and if you’re not into that, you’re not into Louie, no big deal. But calling for the show to be funnier is like calling for Breaking Bad to have more action.
Louie is becoming the most beautiful “sitcom” ever put on TV. This episode put an exclamation point on an already emmy worthy season.
Now that I’ve finally watched it, I’m convinced everyone older than me remembers their teen years as a lazy 70s cliche. This was a roided-up Affleck short of a terrible After-school Special.
So vexed, my DVR missed the ending of the episode! Didn’t see what happened after Louie went to the teacher’s house!
Explan if I’m wrong, but has the entire season been a dream? This may have been mentioned already, I don’t pay attention.
So Tivo recorded ‘Into the Woods’ and then recorded “Into the Woods 2′. The second version was just (I think) a condensed 1 hour version of the earlier episode. I don’t know for sure because I just fast forwarded through looking for a new scene. I didn’t see one. IMBD lists the episode as having two parts. Are there two episodes? Is Louie just fucking with me? Any help would be appreciated.
devin druid (young louie) was incredible! turns out he was in a short film before this. pretty damn good. [vimeo.com]
I don’t plan on having kids, but I feel like this episode would be perfect to show to them if the drug topic ever comes up. Similar to the South Park explanation on why you shouldn’t smoke pot.
Easy. As Daniel Tosh said, do coke like an adult.
Remember when Louie used to be funny? I’m not saying its not good anymore but its just completely changed from what it used to be.
Skipp Sudduth fucking killed it in this episode.
He reminded me of my favorite teacher from high school, which is a huge compliment.
The arcs haven’t been particularly funny, but they’re not inconsistent and they’re still really well written. I do think we need a funny episode as soon as possible tho. There’s a risk here of losing the audience, although I’m sure FX has enough faith in it they’re not gonna let ratings influence any future pickups. They’re not TBS.
From what I’ve heard from Louis CK in interviews, FX doesn’t get involved at all with the content of the show. What you get is purely from Mr. CK. I found myself laughing my ass off to the episode just with parallels to my own adolescence…and being a new(er) father, it was such an enlightening watch.
On the other hand, W. Kamau Bell was probably thinking the same thing before they wrecked his show and then canned it.
Did no one else notice that the guidance counselor guy (leg desk) is the same actor who played Louie’s stoner neighbor, the water jug tossing dog(s) owner? I thought that was pretty cool, given the context of his appearance.
I seriously don’t know if I have ever seen anything better than that episode on television.
Louie is so hip. No one even noticed that Gogol Bordello was the band playing in that park.
@Scoobs Except that wasn’t Gogol Bordello. It was a “klezmer punk” band called Golem. [www.tabletmag.com]
That was the joke, wasn’t it? Only Brooklyn (or maybe Berlin) hipsters would go to a Gogol-fucking-Bordello concert mid-day and bop around like emotionless droids.
For the longest time I thought Louie was sober. Maybe I picked it up from his standup, maybe I picked it up by hearing it from sober friends, but I could have sworn he was. Didn’t know all the backstory but it’s usually the same for everyone who eventually sobers up, first it was getting high and having fun, then it was getting high and getting in trouble, then it was just getting in trouble, then you either sober up, go in and out of rehabs, become destitute, or go to jail. I’d put die, but everyone dies, alot of them like our friend Seymour do so because of the drugs they did. Most addicts simply suffer through the aforementioned four like a revolving door.
Last year in Seinfelds web series “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee”, they’re on his boat (after the obligatory drive in the car), and on the boat he says one of his favorite things to do , now, is get high and go to the movies alone.
I guess sobriety was a phase he went through, or never did, maybe he’s on a relapse himself, who knows.
The end credit to Mr. Hoffman was poignant but confusing.
Some addicts think weed doesn’t count. Addiction experts would disagree and say that, even if weed’s not particularly dangerous itself, it will lead you to the dangerous shit but I think creatives in particular don’t consider it a “bad” drug.
Louie has been addicted to the pot for years now.
As a parent, how do you deal with your child doing something bad that you yourself have done in the past? How do you not recall your personal experience to give you some perspective?
I don’t think it had anything to do with which actors are sober or not. The show was written before anyone knew anything about Hoffman.
understood, but again, given Louie’s personal history with drugs (and addiction/sobriety), and the fact Hoffman was sober for 23 years before relapsing , one would imagine that Louie booked him for the gig thinking he was still sober, when he in fact wasn’t any longer
it’s all really convoluted, and i get the shoutout to his friend, but the source material and what we should take from it, is both poignant and confusing. i think that’s by design.
I am a fairly astute guy. I read. Books. I pay attention. This season was SO not funny, and that’s the best thing that could have ever happened to the show.
I am still scratching my head over last week’s episode with Louie going through the hurricane that murdered Brooklyn. When I am struggling to find the metaphor he’s carrying on about during the very intimate relationship with a woman who doesn’t speak English, it upsets me. Ok, I can understand the hurricane, but why so blithely eradicate the City. What point is that proving? That he just didn’t care about any of the horror in reality because he was so entangled in his own misery? If so, why the rescue of his family? Was that what brought him back to reality? Seriously…I don’t understand.
@Jean-Ralphio That was a different wife in the flashback. They specifically mention that they don’t have any kids.
“Louis: is not a good comedy; it’s a great show. The great thing about this show is that it can be incredibly funny at times, but not so much to drown out the story. And that’s more important than getting laughs (at least I think that’s what Louis is going for here).
Those surrealism elements in the show (the aloof doctor, the fact his wife is black but is white in flashbacks and so are his kids etc…) are my favorite part of the show. it works even better now that the show is intentionally less funny imo.
I get the hyperbole @Peter Cavan, but Louie wasn’t impacted by Lebron getting eaten by wolves. Louie had to go out in the hurricane and rescue his family. That 5 minutes or so derailed the narrative and I am trying to figure it out. But you are cool Peter. I like you.
The show works in a sort of near-reality, so it’s best to take everything with a grain of salt. I thought the news stories were the funniest part of last week’s shows because they were so over-the-top. He’s making fun of the hyperbole of TV news. I don’t think he was making a comment on how he thinks whole swaths of New York should be wiped out by a hurricane. There was a TV headline earlier in the “Elevator” series about LeBron James being eaten by wolves or something.
It’s not the first time he’s made fun of TV news. A few seasons ago he was on a talk show talking about masturbation and they put some funny caption under his name.
This is still a damn good show but it is a total mental grind. It has pretty much eliminated the comedy part of “dark comedy”. Todd Barry still rules even when trolling for teenage ass.
I agree. I definitely don’t find the show to be funny and Louie is pretty insufferable a lot of the time and I think the story lines are almost self centered to a fault….and yet I’ll be damned if I don’t tune in every week attentively because it’s so well made.
This was a truly inspiring episode of television. Excellent on every front. Give them all the Emmys.
I said this in Chet’s post, but I absolutely love that this season has turned out to just be “here’s a couple feature length films I made this year”.
Jeremy Renner was really fucking good.
The guy playing the science teacher was great, but I couldn’t stop wondering how fantastic PSH would have been in that role.
The kid playing young Lily was spot on.
I know 12 year olds smoke pot, but man it’s bizarre seeing a kid looking as young as Lily sparking up.
I looked it up on imdb and here’s their story synopsis for that episode:
Louie has a pretty bad time in general.
Tim, if I remember correctly, Abraham also played the swinger husband of the woman who took Louie home to New Jersey in an even earlier episode. Dude’s evidently Louie’s all-purpose eloquent prick.
Too bad PSH couldn’t play the principal. That guy couldn’t even remember his lines.
F. Murray Abraham playing his dad, after playing his uncle in the episode where Louie fails to go see his father seemed inspired.
As the parent of teenagers, I just wanted the episode to be over.
@Peter Cavan @MagSeven – Renner has said specifically that his role was not what Hoffman was supposed to play.
I guarantee it was the teacher role, it seemed tailor made for his strengths.
Both of his daughters have been fantastic all season. Between Kiernan Shipka, Maisie Williams and the other kids on GoT, and those two little girls, it shows you can find really good child actors and have them give great performances with the right director.
@Sutter Vaught Or Hoffman was the dealer and they weren’t about to name the dealer after Hoffman (particularly with how he died), so the tribute was the teacher’s name instead.
The teacher was named Mr. Hoffman, so I assumed that was the role intended for PSH and they changed the character’s name as a tribute after his passing.
I thought PSH was supposed to be the drug dealer, and Jeremy Renner got the part after PSH died. Hoffman would have been great in either role.
I thought all the kids acted really well. They were all completely believable. I had flashbacks to parts of my adolescence watching that.