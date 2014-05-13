‘Louie’ Discussion: The Best And Most Ambitious Episodes Yet?

It won’t get nearly as much attention as Peter Dinklage’s everything-but-the-mic-drop performance on Sunday’s Game of Thrones, but Louie guest star Sarah Baker deserves ALL the Emmys for her role in “So Did the Fat Lady.” On any other show, Vanessa would be the Cat Lady (like Baker was on Go On) or, well, the Fat Lady, without nuance or even a personality beyond her weight, but on Louie, she’s captivating. No wonder the floating camera stayed focused on her, and nearly only her, during the marvelous river-side chat with Louie, amusingly filmed with skinny joggers blurring in and out of the shot.
Considering its topic, “So Did the Fat Lady” is an episode that’s bound to get think piece’d to death, even though it stands up to any criticism you might want to throw at it. It’s not one-sided, it’s refreshingly honest, it’s not blah blah blah male-gaze perspective — Baker’s unbroken monologue, which sounds like a discussion she’s been having with herself for years, is truly one of the most astonishing things I’ve ever seen on a sitcom, and the episode as a whole, from the way it’s never directly stated why Louis turned her down, even though we ALL know the reason, to the self-loathing Bang Bang, is right up there with “Oh, Louie/Tickets” and “Daddy’s Girlfriend Part 2.”
As for the “ambitious” half of the headline: “Elevator” is actually the first part of a SIX-EPISODE arc; FX hasn’t given out screeners for future installments, so I have no idea if Ellen Burstyn or Amia will continue to be involved, or how Jane’s seemingly unrelated “subway rules” fits into the overall story, but if “Elevator” is anything like the “Late Show” trilogy, it’ll keep getting better and better. Can’t wait.
“So Did the Fat Lady”
1. Don’t use “I’m tired” as an excuse to not go on a date.
2. Do “Bang Bang” Indian/diner over barbeque/IHOP.
3. That don’t being said, don’t attempt a “Bang Bang.”
4. Do convert all money into “amazing dollars.”
5. Don’t tell a fat girl she’s not fat.
“Elevator, Pt. 1”
6. Do remember the subway rules.
7. Do wait until the fire department comes to get out of a stalled elevator. Otherwise, *slice*.
8. Do sing Bob Dylan parody sings while you’re peeing.
9. Don’t shake a stranger to wake her up in an apartment that’s not yours.
10. Do help the old crone stuck in an elevator — you might get some pie out of it.
I’m sorry, but that whole “Fat Lady” monologue felt so forced to me. it honestly felt like the writers went “let’s have an episode about Louie learning about the struggle of a certain picked-on portion of America. I know! how about overweight women!” “yeah, and we can intertwine it with Louie being in the dating scene, and she can be a possible date for him, but he fucks it up like he always does!” ugh. it felt about as real as a FRIENDS episode where they all of a sudden have to deal with cancer or abortion. I was rolling my eyes throughout all of it. Love the show, hated the episode.
I have to kind of agree iwth this. It’s not that what she said was “wrong,” or whatever, but no way she actually says that (and any “points” she built up throughout the episode and his “relationship” with her were skewered when she went off on him for a half hour, sorry). It works as “this is how she feels,” but not as a conversation people would actually ever ever have.
at some point that little girl is going to say “my prrrrrrrecioooooous” and i’m going to lose my shit.
‘So Did The Fat Lady’ was the best ever. She said every damn thing I ever said in my own head growing up (former fat lady here). That episode had some amazing writing and I loved how for once, a fat lady got a real voice with real lines. Bravo.
These were two of the most optimistic episodes of Louie ever, I think.
This is comedy, you say? Those subway scenes in Elevator pt.1 were horrifying. Louie handled it better than I would have, but damn.
Man… don’t read the comments on the youtube upload of that Sarah Baker monologue. Lots of people saying weightist and misogynist things, and lots of other people upvoting them. You’d think people watching Louie might have a lower propensity for having their heads up their asses than the average person, but not in this case. I guess the think-piecing is just bringing out the trolls.
I don’t even like Louis CK or Louie much — I just can’t into this depressing, self-loathing style of comedy where it just involves people shitting all over Louis or him shitting all over himself — but wow, I thought this was pretty thoughtful and great.
Just wouldn’t call it “comedy” really.
Is anyone mentioning that the phrase “fuck a fat chick” went out over the air uncensored last night yet Louie ‘s “Fuck” when his daughter got off the subway was bleeped in the later episode? I don’t think a single person is complaining about it which I think is terrific and surprising.
I don’t think I took a breath during the “Fat Lady” monologue or during the entire subway sequence.
The show is a step above everything else.
As a father of a girl that exact age who’s ridden that same line, that was TERRIFYING.
I kept freaking out during the subway stuff, wondering just how much worse I’d feel if I had kids. Crazy.
Is it bad that I immediately figured out what a Bang Bang is and thought it sounded fan-fucking-tastic? Yes?
Yes.
I did it in Vegas once. My buddies and I realized we hadn’t eaten in two days, so we had dinner at 4am, followed by a full breakfast. I regret nothing.
I love the Indian restaurant manager’s look of disgust at Louie and Bob Kelly being such a bunch of fucking fatasses. Fuck. I know people already despise fat fucks like me for being fat. Why in the world would anyone then go out of their way to escalate and act like disgusting animals (in public).
When he wipes his face with a piece of bread and eats it my bf shouted out “pro move!”
That food looked so fucking great though. It would be worth it.
Found myself just quietly gazing and contemplating while Baker was doing her monologue. Good stuff.
From watching Fallon last night I was under the impression The fat lady was the 6 part story…
By Bob Dylan, do you mean Paul Simon?
Sigh.
This show gets better, amazingly. I’m doubling down on a Bang Bang!
Maybe Louie will get more pie later.