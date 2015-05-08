The Best Moments From This Week’s Nightmare-Fueled ‘Louie’

This week’s Louie involved some strange nightmares. Like, mushroom dicks and Easter Bunny fornication strange. But it didn’t start off that way.
We found out that Jane has no friends…
… and Lilly did something weird at a sleepover.
I just assume the mom wasn’t monitoring that situation.
Soon after that, Louie started having some weird nightmares.
Things kept getting weirder.
Todd Barry was of no help.
This seriously might have been the best episode he has ever made. I loved it when the doc was all, “you just need a glass of water, you seem dehydrated” and Jane is all, “okay” in a totally agreeable way…that just got me for some reason.
Agreed.
I’ve watched his HBO series and this series for years.
I finally laughed out loud.
This was award deserving.
Not a coincidence that Todd Barry was in the funniest episode since the last time that Todd Barry showed up.
I wonder if Christopher Nolan watched this episode and was all like, “OHHHH that’s what dreams are…”
Todd Barry and Jamm killing it… that bee joke bit was funny… also the song playing during the credits… WTF was that I just remember is saying something about diarrhea dreams … somebody please elaborate on that
Yeah, I had to go back and listen to that. Dying babies.
During the entire me middle of this episode I kept saying to myself, I’m too stupid to watch this show anymore. It’s all over my head and I know I’m missing something. Then the montage punch line at the end. Pure Genius!
“Please die, you dying babies, in my diarrhea.”
Every light in my house was off. Everyone was in bed. Behind my couch there is the kitchen, back door, dining room, hallway, open areas. That damn whatever the hell it was jumping out of the darkness in the hall way was all kinds of NOPES. I will finish watching this episode later today. In the sunlight. Because I am a child.
My wife is out of town so I’m catching up on shows like Louie, and I’m pretty sure I’m sleeping with the light on tonight. I’m 34. That thing is fucking terrifying.
“Everyone hates you.”
Funniest three words ever on this show.
I wish they’d make Jim Norton a regular.
You know, it would make sense for Louis to end the series after this season. It can’t possibly get any better from here on in…