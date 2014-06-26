Louis C.K., Sarah Silverman, Aziz Ansari, & More Are Headlining A Comedy Festival

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.26.14 27 Comments
TBS Presents Just For Laughs Chicago - Performances - Day 3

Getty Image

No longer content to ask only the Internet to choose between humor or death, Funny or Die is hitting the road. The Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival will visit 21 shows across the country beginning August 8th in Tampa, Florida, because who doesn’t love watching stand-up while sweating profusely? Headliners include Louis C.K., Sarah Silverman, Marc Maron, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Reggie Watts, and many more. And before you ask: no, they’re not at every stop — the lineup varies by location, so you may or may not see Chris Hardwick ask Hannibal Buress questions about zombies, or something.

Find out more information, including ticket information, here. OR DIE.

Via Funny or Die

