Louis C.K., Sarah Silverman, Aziz Ansari, & More Are Headlining A Comedy Festival

No longer content to ask only the Internet to choose between humor or death, Funny or Die is hitting the road. The Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival will visit 21 shows across the country beginning August 8th in Tampa, Florida, because who doesn’t love watching stand-up while sweating profusely? Headliners include Louis C.K., Sarah Silverman, Marc Maron, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Reggie Watts, and many more. And before you ask: no, they’re not at every stop — the lineup varies by location, so you may or may not see Chris Hardwick ask Hannibal Buress questions about zombies, or something.
Find out more information, including ticket information, here. OR DIE.
I guess whitney cummings is the “or die” part…
NO NOT AT MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATER. I went to the Oddball last year where Chappelle headlined it and that place blows. You can’t hear the acts.
I was there too, but had to buy tickets online at the last minute and lucked into second row VIP seats for a ridiculously cheap price. I could hear everyone just fine, but I could see how it would suck for everyone else. Oddly, CK won’t be there anyway. Aziz tours a ton, so you’re better off just waiting for his solo show to roll through.
@EAT SHIT AND DIE You’re lucky. I bought tickets right when they went on sale and even the best they had were way off to the right side. Flight of the Conchords was unintelligible.
Plus, no matter where you sit, you get to wait an hour to get out of their horrible parking lot. It is honestly the worst venue I’ve been to, and it’s not close.
Michael Che, Moshe Kasher, Nate Bargatze, Ron Funches, Rory Scovel. Worth it right there.
Wait, there are people that don’t think Moshe Kasher is an off putting and kind of creepy smug shithead?
You never cheer for the bad guy? Dude is funny.
I have a hard time cheering for people I suspect are actually a bad person.
He gives me that vibe just in interviews and stuff, but I don’t really know him so I could absolutely be wrong.
I have no problem with comedians who use villainy as a persona, like Jeselnik, but he seems by all accounts to be a good decent person off stage
Met the guy a month ago when he was in Winnipeg & talked to him for a few. He seemed pretty down to Earth and friendly to me, but we DO have a high murder-per-capita rate, so maybe he was just keeping his wits about him…
Moshe Kasher’s mime bit is a fucking riot. I love when the audience finally realizes what’s going on. Such a pure moment.
Closest they’re managing to me is Irvine, hrmmm.
This headline needs more Burr and less Silverman.
Kurp, you are becoming more like Rowles every day. Are they really going to “visit 21 shows”? That doesn’t make sense.
You get paid for this, proofreading shouldn’t be that hard.
So you folks that went last year – how much were the tickets? Did this thing sell out everywhere?
Tickets go on sale Saturday the 28th.
Moshe is a goddamn delight.
Louis CK, Jim Jeffries, Bill Burr, and Dave Attell? Works for me.
Atlanta is STACKED. Aziz, Hardwick, Hannibal, Louis C.K., Maron, Watts.
That’s a heck of a lineup.
Have they released who is going to be in the different cities anywhere?
Thanks. Missed that link. The funny or die site doesn’t have the info.
Marc Maron in front of potentially tens of thousands of people outside in the heat should go great. I don’t foresee any frustration or tantrums occurring at all.
Maron and CK doing a bunch of shows together is a real treat though, sincerely.
So fuck the midwest?
The midwest knows what it did.
It is unfair how funny Ron Funches is. Well not unfair that he’s funny, unfair that his laugh makes me want to poop.
Already bought tickets for Camden. Would’ve paid double for Bill Burr to come back and rip Philly round 2.
Sarah Silverman wasnt in Camden last year. Unless I blacked out (very real possibility).