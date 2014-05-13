Louis C.K. Gave Jimmy Fallon Some Truly Uninspiring Parenting Advice On The ‘Tonight Show’

#The Tonight Show #Jimmy Fallon #Louie
Creative Director
05.13.14 4 Comments

Louis C.K. stopped by The Tonight Show last night to promote the brilliant fourth season of Louie, and the conversation quickly shifted into some hilariously morbid banter about the time Louis thought Jimmy Fallon was dead.

It turns out Jimmy Fallon was not dead. He was just unavailable because he was becoming a father for the first time. That story provided a nice segue for Jimmy to ask Louis for tips on raising children in New York City. True to form, Louis deadpanned some truly unhelpful advice.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Tonight Show#Jimmy Fallon#Louie
TAGSjimmy fallonLOUIElouis ckPARENTINGTHE TONIGHT SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP