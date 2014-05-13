Louis C.K. Gave Jimmy Fallon Some Truly Uninspiring Parenting Advice On The ‘Tonight Show’

Louis C.K. stopped by The Tonight Show last night to promote the brilliant fourth season of Louie, and the conversation quickly shifted into some hilariously morbid banter about the time Louis thought Jimmy Fallon was dead.
It turns out Jimmy Fallon was not dead. He was just unavailable because he was becoming a father for the first time. That story provided a nice segue for Jimmy to ask Louis for tips on raising children in New York City. True to form, Louis deadpanned some truly unhelpful advice.
why you got a picture of louis giving two simultaneous invisible blowjobs?
He’s holding 2 bags of dicks.
Louis is right… Once they start to walk is when shit gets real.
God I wish I could put a Bad Boys II gif here to emphasize your comment.
IIt’s the thought that counts.