Love Is Dead: Mama June and Sugar Bear Have Officially Separated

Everybody just rip up your marriage certificates and throw your wedding rings in the toilet because today is the day that love died. Mama June and “Sugar Bear” Thompson of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” fame have announced in a statement to TMZ that they are “taking some time apart” to figure out some things in their relationship. Because we all know the best way to figure things out is to stay far, far away from one another.
Although they were not legally married, Mama June has stopped wearing her wedding ring and sources reveal the real reason for the split to be Sugar Bear’s wandering hillbilly dong.
We’re told Mama June has repeatedly caught Sugar Bear trolling on online dating sites. One of them is plentyoffish.com, in which Sugar Bear — with the handle Georgiafighter31054 — says “i love to hunt fish and ride 4wheelers and have a good time. i luve muddy Boggs and love to ride in the mudd.”
The profile has since been removed but of course nothing is ever gone from the internet forever, so here are the remaining screenshots:
Pretty generic, if you ask me. This could be the identical profile of like one out of three Georgian rednecks. If he was going to go to all the trouble, he should have probably mentioned somewhere that he was an important celebrity. Something like, “Georgiafighter31054: Basically the Poor Man’s Matthew McConaughey.”
Oh well. RIP, Mama June and Sugar Bear.
I take pride in the fact that I didn’t recognize those names from the tweet and had to click to find out who this referred to.
“Although they were not legally married, Mama June has stopped wearing her wedding ring”
You could have stopped right there and had one of the funniest sentences I’ve read all day, but no, you had to keep going.
“… and sources reveal the real reason for the split to be Sugar Bear’s wandering hillbilly dong.”
That’s it. I’m done.
Now I want there to be a show about a redneck that drifts into small towns, creating a wind of chaos whereever he goes and leaving shoeless ladies all forlorn and whatnot. And it’ll be called Wandering Hillbilly Dong: The Sugar Files.
Only overtly fictional because y’know. Shoeless lovesick ladies have to have some standards.
Somewhat Ambitious?!?!?!? Some?!?! What?!?!?! Ambitious?!?!?! DaFuk!
I hope she finds love with the husband from Ben and Kate + 8 and then we get an amazing team up episode.
MY TIME IS NOW!!!
With perfection at such a premium in this world, I am saddened to think these two have missed their chance.
If they can’t make it, who can?
“To figure out some things in their relationship.”
Like what brand of pneumatic jack offers the correct tonnage capacity to lift her gunt long enough for coitus to occur?
True. Sugar Bear probably had a pretty awesome one on his 4 wheeler. Gonna take a special man to come along and take his place.
Mother of God…
Great, now that I’ve imagined Wandering Hillbilly Dong as a backwoods cross between Kung Fu, Walker Texas Ranger, and The Hitcher, I actually want to make it.
From the short time I spent on Plenty Of Fish after my divorce, I can say with 100% confidence that as soon as you see the phrase “Undisclosed Body Type” you keep on moving.
Based on the banner pic, Sugar Bear is really into Popeye cosplay and–I have to say it–Mama June is nobody’s idea of Olive Oyl.