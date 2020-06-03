Lovecraft Country — the highly-anticipated (and very timely) HBO series from creator Misha Green and producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams about monsters, both human and otherwise — still doesn’t have a premiere date. But it does have a premiere month: August 2020. HBO also released an ominous new teaser for Lovecraft Country, featuring secret legacies, socially conscious horror, mysterious attacks in the woods, a James Baldwin voiceover, and whatever the heck this nightmare is.

I’m both intrigued and terrified. “I love stories. Heroes go on adventures in other worlds to fight unsurmountable odds. Stories are like a living thing,” Atticus (played by Jonathan Majors) says in the teaser. I’m thinking I’ll love this story, too. Here’s the plot synopsis:

Based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

Lovecraft Country also stars Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, and Abbey Lee.