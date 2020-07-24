As our own Brian Grubb pointed out earlier today, we’re about to hit a dry-spell for television shows, because even Netflix will run out of programming eventually. OK, that’s not true, Netflix will release 24 new shows you’ve never heard of every week until the end of time, but the well is getting dry for other streaming services and cable networks.

With one major exception: HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

The 1950s’-set horror-drama series, from showrunner Misha Green and producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, would be one of the pop culture events of the summer even in a “normal” summer. It’s not only timely, it also looks “really f*cking cool.”

Watch the new full-length trailer above. Here’s more.

Based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman as he meets up with his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

Lovecraft Country, which stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Courtney B. Vance, and Michael Kenneth Williams, premieres on HBO on August 16.