It’s been a few days now since the finale of Damon Lindelof’s phenomenal HBO series Watchmen. The finale itself answered most of the pressing questions viewers had, aside from whether there would be a season two. In the days since, however, we have discovered Damon Lindelof’s biggest regret about the series, we found out what’s really behind the Looking Glass, and researchers have since found a mass grave around Tulsa that might bear bodies of those killed in the city’s 1921 race massacre, which formed the backdrop for Lindelof’s series.

After the finale aired, we also found out the likely identity of Lube Man in the Peteypedia files, which revealed that FBI Agent Dale Petey — and his canola oil — was likely the bewildering silver vigilante. What we haven’t found out until now, however, is how Lube Man managed to pull off this magnificent slide into a sewer grate.

I watched that scene five times, and had the same reaction as Angela Abar every time. “The f**k?” I’ve stared at that GIF for half an hour, mouth agape, wondering how the effects team pulled that off so seamlessly. What I never would have figured, however, is this: The Lube Man slide is 100 percent real. The secret is that there is no secret. That’s a practical effect, an honest-to-God real stunt, according to Regina King herself, who witnessed the slide and spoke to IGN about it.

“It was wild. It was wild just to see the guy do it. I was like, ‘Yo, that’s bananas!’,” King told IGN. “And it was cold as sh*t that day. So he’s out there in that polyurethane, whatever it was that he had on, and he did that, and that was amazing. … They built that little drain so that he can slide in it. But yes, that was an actual stunt.”

WHAT?! That is incredible. And even knowing that, I still don’t understand how he pulled it off. It’s just that amazing.

(Via IGN)