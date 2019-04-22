Jack Rowand for The CW

On March 4th, nearly a week after suffering a massive stroke, actor Luke Perry died at the age of 52. Fans, colleagues and industry professionals alike remembered him as a genuinely nice person in an otherwise not-so-nice business, as well as one of the coolest guys of the ’90s television generation. Of course, these remembrances aren’t meant to discount Perry’s more recent work, which includes the role of Fred Andrews, the father of Riverdale‘s “hot Archie.” This week’s episode (on Wednesday) will be his last.

As reported by E! News, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa brought attention to Perry’s final episode of Riverdale with a tweet on Sunday night. “This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed,” he wrote. “As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever.”

This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever…❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019

Among other things, this week’s episode, titled “Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper,” sees Archie (K.J. Apa) dealing with “the fallout from his boxing match” in last week’s “Chapter Fifty-Three: Jawbreaker.” Considering Aguirre-Sacasa’s tweet, it seems all too likely that the (literally) beaten-down youth will find himself on the receiving end of some much-needed love and wisdom from his father, Fred.

A week prior, on April 14th, Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted about attending a “tribute to Luke” hosted by Warner Bros. “These next few episodes are bittersweet,” he wrote at the time. “He’s gone and with us at the same time. Miss you and love you, Luke.”

Truly an honor attending a tribute to Luke at WB yesterday. Amazing stories told by his brave family and lifelong friends. This still is from this week’s #Riverdale. These next few episodes are bittersweet. He’s gone and with us at the same time. Miss you and love you, Luke. ❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y1ECHb8fTO — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 14, 2019

(Via E! News)