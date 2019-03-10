NBC / Hulu

Luke Perry’s tragic death dominated much of the news last week, with friends, colleagues, and fans penning untold tributes and the late actor’s show Riverdale dedicating its most recent episode to his memory. Saturday night he will receive another homage: His 1993 episode of Saturday Night Live will re-air in the slot before the night’s new episode.

Perry hosted the show at the height of Dylan McKay mania, when the actor’s bad boy boy toy dominated Beverly Hills 90210. The previous year he had appeared in the movie version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which would eventually be re-tooled into a classic TV show.

Perry’s episode featured an opening monologue in which the actor conversed with the late Phil Hartman’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, who mistook him for a certain other young man named Luke. Mike Jagger served as musical guest and did a very funny impersonation of his fellow Rolling Stone Keith Richards, all while Mike Myers did a gyrating and hand-clapping Jagger while sitting next to the real deal. Also of note: It was the final episode for longtime MVP Dana Carvey, as well as about the hundredth time the late Jan Hooks busted out her peerless Hillary Clinton.

You can judge the episode yourself when it airs at 10pm on NBC, right before the new one, featuring Idris Elba and DJ Khaled, begins at 11:30pm.

