Luke Perry with Luke Perry & Links

Malkovich? Malkovich! These are terrifying but brilliant: DragonCon photos of Luke Perry with Luke Perry. I bow to these Photoshop skills. [BuzzFeed]

A Field Guide to Internet Poseurs. You should read it to make sure you’re not one of them. NOTE: I am not a mall ninja. [UPROXX]

Sucks to be you, Dolphins fans. Welcome to the club. Trust me, it’s better to suffer in silence. [With Leather]

Stop George Lucas before he rapes our childhood memories again. He’s supposedly at work on a series of Star Wars sequels (not about the Skywalker family). [Gamma Squad]

Um, what? Dog the Bounty Hunter is going to hunt down Randy Quaid and his wife. This is happening. [FilmDrunk]

For the comedy nerds. Scott Aukerman discusses details of the new Patton Oswalt sitcom (it’s a script order for the time being). [A Special Thing]

Jiggly GIF of the day. Here’s Nadine Velasquez (Sophia Ruxin in “The League”) running in a bikini. [Dave and Thomas]

Uh oh. Granted, he’s prone to writing down his mood swings, but “Sons of Anarchy” showrunner Kurt Sutter sounds more disillusioned than usual in this blog post. [Sutter Ink]

Conan breaks out the Masturbating Bear. I think it’s written in my contract that I have to post video of the Masturbating Bear whenever he appears on TV. Watch below.