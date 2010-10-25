Luke Perry with Luke Perry & Links

10.25.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Malkovich? Malkovich! These are terrifying but brilliant: DragonCon photos of Luke Perry with Luke Perry. I bow to these Photoshop skills. [BuzzFeed]

A Field Guide to Internet Poseurs. You should read it to make sure you’re not one of them. NOTE: I am not a mall ninja. [UPROXX]

Sucks to be you, Dolphins fans. Welcome to the club. Trust me, it’s better to suffer in silence. [With Leather]

Stop George Lucas before he rapes our childhood memories again. He’s supposedly at work on a series of Star Wars sequels (not about the Skywalker family). [Gamma Squad]

Um, what? Dog the Bounty Hunter is going to hunt down Randy Quaid and his wife. This is happening. [FilmDrunk]

For the comedy nerds. Scott Aukerman discusses details of the new Patton Oswalt sitcom (it’s a script order for the time being). [A Special Thing]

Jiggly GIF of the day. Here’s Nadine Velasquez (Sophia Ruxin in “The League”) running in a bikini. [Dave and Thomas]

Uh oh. Granted, he’s prone to writing down his mood swings, but “Sons of Anarchy” showrunner Kurt Sutter sounds more disillusioned than usual in this blog post. [Sutter Ink]

Conan breaks out the Masturbating Bear. I think it’s written in my contract that I have to post video of the Masturbating Bear whenever he appears on TV. Watch below.

Around The Web

TAGSCONAN O'BRIENKURT SUTTERLINKSLUKE PERRYNADINE VELASQUEZ

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP