Nearly three years have passed since the last episode of Luther premiered on the BBC. Since then, British actor Idris Elba has been too busy being an international movie star and fending off repeated claims that he’s next in line to play James Bond. Yet fans of the popular police procedural, which concerns a dirty detective who finds himself facing off with some of the most ruthless killers imaginable, have been chomping at the bit for more episodes. Well, they’re finally coming in 2019, and the first trailer is here to prove it.

The first teaser trailer for season five (or series five, as the Brits call it) does little to explain where Elba’s DCI John Luther has been for the past three years. Nor, for that matter, does it offer anything concrete about the plot of the new season. However, what it lacks in details, it more than makes up for with a moody, slowed-down cover of Britney Spears’s “Toxic,” a villainous figure straight out of The Purge film series, and an incredibly fast shot of psycopathic genius and killer Alice Morgan, who was played by The Affair‘s Ruth Wilson in previous seasons.

Whether Morgan is an integral part of season five or just a figment of Luther’s increasingly problematic imagination, however, is unknown. In fact, nothing is really known about the return of Luther — other than the fact that it’s back, which is nice.