M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Wayward Pines’ Is Going To Have A Hard Time Dodging Those ‘Twin Peaks’ Comparisons

Wayward Pines is basically M. Night Shyamalan’s version of Twin Peaks. The difference is that it will all be Shyamalanized to the point of exhaustion. He even admits as much here. From Film School Rejects:

“It struck me as having a Twin Peaks-y vibe,” Shyamalan said, according to Indiewire. “It’s the kind of thing where you have these quirky over-the-top performances that are still resonant.”

See, that pretty much settles it. I’m pretty sure Laura Palmer’s corpse is going to be revealed as a time traveler sent back to stop an alien invasion from killing her hippie parents living in some primitive commune on the dark side of the Moon. Or something like that.

Fox released a trailer for the series and it has one of those all stars casts you see invading television these days. Terrence Howard is here eating ice cream and admiring his hats, Matt Dillon as the Tom Waits version of Kyle MacLachlan, and Carla Gugino’s sweet boobs. Melissa Leo, Toby Jones and Juliette Lewis are also along for the ride.

I think it looks like fun and I would certainly watch it, it’s just going to be really hard to shake the Shayamalan and Twin Peaks vibe from the entire project. And how am I supposed to devote another season to a mystery involving a town I can’t leave? Did we learn nothing from Under The Dome? Aside from people will tune in to watch nothing happen for thirteen weeks.

I just can’t see this lasting, despite a pretty amazing cast and weird vibe. This is the problem with getting burned too many times and having the sliver of brain left to know not to do it again. That said, I’ll watch an entire episode of Terrence Howard eating ice cream. Cut me a check, Fox. All my good friends call me Cash.

(Via Fox)