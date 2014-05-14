M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Wayward Pines’ Is Going To Have A Hard Time Dodging Those ‘Twin Peaks’ Comparisons

Wayward Pines is basically M. Night Shyamalan’s version of Twin Peaks. The difference is that it will all be Shyamalanized to the point of exhaustion. He even admits as much here. From Film School Rejects:
“It struck me as having a Twin Peaks-y vibe,” Shyamalan said, according to Indiewire. “It’s the kind of thing where you have these quirky over-the-top performances that are still resonant.”
See, that pretty much settles it. I’m pretty sure Laura Palmer’s corpse is going to be revealed as a time traveler sent back to stop an alien invasion from killing her hippie parents living in some primitive commune on the dark side of the Moon. Or something like that.
Fox released a trailer for the series and it has one of those all stars casts you see invading television these days. Terrence Howard is here eating ice cream and admiring his hats, Matt Dillon as the Tom Waits version of Kyle MacLachlan, and Carla Gugino’s sweet boobs. Melissa Leo, Toby Jones and Juliette Lewis are also along for the ride.
I think it looks like fun and I would certainly watch it, it’s just going to be really hard to shake the Shayamalan and Twin Peaks vibe from the entire project. And how am I supposed to devote another season to a mystery involving a town I can’t leave? Did we learn nothing from Under The Dome? Aside from people will tune in to watch nothing happen for thirteen weeks.
I just can’t see this lasting, despite a pretty amazing cast and weird vibe. This is the problem with getting burned too many times and having the sliver of brain left to know not to do it again. That said, I’ll watch an entire episode of Terrence Howard eating ice cream. Cut me a check, Fox. All my good friends call me Cash.
(Via Fox)
Does M. Night Shyamalan have some scandalous dirt on everyone in Hollywood? Because why do they keep giving money to a director with such a long string of EPIC failures?
I wish I could screw up my job, cost my company loads of money, embarrass everyone reputation — then get a better job. Do the same thing again, then get even more money in an even better job.
Because all of his films make a lot of money believe it or not.
Honestly, critical reception to the movies don’t matter when you’re pulling in the dough.
I don’t think he’s losing money for anyone.
It’s hard for me to reconcile that he conceived both The Sixth Sense and the flaming landfill of garbage that was The Happening. Also, I think I am the only person on the planet who truly enjoyed The Village.
I can’t believe he didn’t lose piles of money on The Last Airbender, but maybe it did well overseas.
It turns out M. Night Shyamalan’s career was dead all along. BWAAAAAAAAM
I’ll defend him because I like The Sixth Sense a lot and Unbreakable was pretty cool. Even Signs is enjoyable. Then something happened.
Coked Up Jesus: Sixth Sense came out 15 years ago & Unbreakable was 14 years ago. If you can’t make a decent movie happen between then and now, you deserve all the scorn.
If Dillon’s character ever says “That’s a damn fine scoop of rum raisin.”, someone needs to stab Shyamalan in his heart, then finish it with a twist.
What if right after he says it he turns and gives an exaggerated wink to the camera?
The pessimist asks, why? The optimist says f*rk it, why not.
Just read the book: should be a decent show
Wayward Pines? So this is the not-anticipated sequel to The Happening? Great.
Oh, so he’s ripping off the Stephen King story ‘You Know They Got A Hell Of A Band” AND ‘The Village”?
Cool.
Have you actually read ‘You Know They Got A Hell Of A Band”? Aside from showing up in a creepy town with weird stuff going on this really has nothing to do with the King story. I didnt see one dead rock and roll legend in that trailer.
It’s more the theme of a stranger finding their way into a town full of weirdos with no way to escape.
But give M.Night time, Elvis will show up.
I’m pretty sure he just watched Persons Unknown, Meadowlands (Cape Wrath) and Twin Peaks and said WAIT I HAVE AN IDEA.
I was thinking Twin Peaks, The Prisoner, Lost, and that episode of GI Joe “There’s No Place Like Springfield”.
This is supposed to run ten weeks and be done. If that is really the case I am optimistic. If they go Under the Dome and announ ce a second season after 3 good ratings nights, I’m done.
There are remakes. Then there are adaptations. Then there are homages. And there are blatant ripoffs. But above all that, there is Shyamalan.
This. Is he just banking on everyone under 30 not having ever seen Twin Peaks? IT’S ALL THERE ON NETFLIX FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT, KIDS.
I refuse to watch this because of the person involved.
That person is Terrence Howard. Can’t stand that scumbag.
After watching the preview I just can’t even bring myself to be angry enough about him ripping off Lynch. The hack that is Shyamalan has broken me.
damn I was hoping for a live action Alan Wake… close enough I guess