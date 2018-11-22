YouTube

New York City’s Thanksgiving forecast is looking frigid. While that won’t affect how long you microwave your turkey, it will be a slight inconvenience for the brave souls traveling to New York City to see the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to The New York Post, it’s going to be quite cold:

Thanksgiving paradegoers should bundle up for the coldest temperatures in 20 years — and brace for powerful winds that threaten to ground dazzling giant balloons. It’s expected to plunge into the low 20s in Manhattan — but it will feel more like the teens — in the coldest projected Thanksgiving on record since 1996.

If that forecast holds, it will be the third coldest Thanksgiving in parade history. And with the wind it’s only going to make things worse, with projections around 25 miles per hour and the potential for gusts up to 35 MPH. That would be strong enough to ground the balloons the parade is so well known for, which is very unfortunate news for viewers because those balloons and that weather have made for some excellent television.

One of pop culture’s most infamous trips to the parade happened at Tim Whatley’s apartment the night before Thanksgiving in the 1994 Seinfeld episode, “The Mom and Pop Store.” That night, Jerry punctured Woody Woodpecker.