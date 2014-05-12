‘Mad Men’ GIF Highlights: ‘The Runaways’

We’ve already given you the the GIFs of Don Draper’s “Wild Things” moment from last night’s Mad Men, but there’s so much more to explore. First, some non-sequiturs:
Don managed to barge into a meeting Lou and Cutler arranged with Commander cigarettes. Don seems to think it went well.
Lou and Cutler seem to think otherwise.
Meanwhile, Ginsberg got all crazy over the new computer. A little too crazy for Peggy.
And yet, that’s somehow not what pushed her over.
Is it just me, or did that Ginsberg thing come out of nowhere? I know it’s supposed to be unexpected, but there weren’t even hints of it earlier this season that I could see, and a show like this usually foreshadows a bit. Anyway, I guess he didn’t go full Van Gogh.
No, they’ve been building to some kind of breakdown with him for a while.
I don’t think it came out of nowhere. They’ve been slow-playing the “Ginzo has paranoid schizophrenia” storyline for a long time. I think Ben Feldman the person is a little older than paranoid schizophrenia would begin to manifest (your early-mid 20s) but he has a boyish face and they always costume and style him a little younger so it works. Remember when Ginsberg freaked out before the Manischewitz meeting (“Aw, buddy, you’re not Death!”)? And because he’s always been a little off, I almost think you could take it all the way back to when he told Peggy he was born in a concentration camp, because to me at least it’s never made clear that was actually the truth or the very beginning of Ginsberg’s delusions.
He’s also been looking disheveled (even more so) this season. I think that was supposed to be one of the subtle clues that something was up with him.
It goes back to season four’s “Far Away Places,” when Ginsburg told Peggy he was a Martian and the home planet was sending him transmissions.
Ack. Season five, I mean.
/rant about edit feature
All of that makes sense looking back. I just thought he was a little flighty and fell into fantastical scenarios to offset his social awkwardness and feed his own creativity. Hell, I’ve told people I was from Mars before. Wait am I schizophrenic? Is this computer making me a homo? WHO ARE YOU PEOPLE?
Should I change my screen name to Ginsburg’s Nipple?
Yes, or Hell Yes?
I want more than anything for someone to photoshop the IBM computer behind the picture of Michael Sam and his boyfriend kissing. Get on it internet!
“Just what do you think you’re doing, Ginsburg?”
My favorite episode this season. There wasn’t much of mopey Don in this one or b1tchy Peg, an unexpected Harry Crane appearance (and quite timely!), Megan and ANY woman making out, and of course, Don being Don all over Lou and Cutler.
You’re pretty right on. I like this triumphant returning Don. Weiner has done a pretty great job of turning him into someone to root for at this point while Cooper and Partners(Not Roger) are all a bunch assholes, though I understand where Joan’s hatred of Don comes from. But yes top to bottom a very good episode.
Oh, and tell me Lou Avery’s cartoons aren’t EXACTLY what they STILL print in the paper to this day?
This episode was bonkers. I loved it. We need more Harry Crane f**king things for the other partners.
And Megan…yeah….Megan….more Megan, too.
Drat, I was really hoping for one of Lou and Stan’s exchange: “You know who had a ridiculous dream, and people laughed at him?” “You?”
I choose to believe that Lou also has a folder filled with drawings of a certain duck
PUBLISHERS ARE INTERESTED.
So Lou rails on the creatives for being unpatriotic then holds up Bob Dylan as a genius. Ugh, he’s just the worst and I kind of wish Ginsberg had gone psycho on him instead of himself.
THE COMPUTERS ARE TURNING US ALL HOMO