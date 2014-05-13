‘Mad Men’ Just Launched A Vintage ‘For Your Consideration’ Emmy Campaign That Would Make Don Draper Proud

AMC has just rolled out a collection vintage ads featuring the stars of the show. Per The Hollywood Reporter:
“In the past, we’ve campaigned for Mad Men by letting the show sell itself,” says AMC executive vp marketing Linda Schupack. “This year, we wanted to be a little more fun and playful.”
As with anything Mad Men — see the psychedelic season-seven poster from Milton Glaser — Weiner had a hand in the campaign. AMC also worked with The Martin Agency to insert its own photography of the actors into old-timey ads with baiting slogans, like this one for 14-year-old Kiernan Shipka: “She’s grown up right before your eyes. Show her you noticed.”
They’re all pretty great. If I had an Emmy vote and a Roger Sterling edition came through my mail I’m not sure I’d have it in me to not toss multiple Mad Men’s way. That is until FedEx drops off a package of Rust Cohle beer can men, of course.
The January Jones one makes me chuckle. Not only because she doesn’t deserve an Emmy, but also because her nomination in 2010 was such a farce and in no way deserved.
Its a good ad, but seriously.. that’s like.. really??? You know who deserved one more back when.. Ida Blankenship’s actress. Oh Miss Blankenship RIP and get your freak on.
She died the way she lived. Not nominated for an Emmy.
Christina Hendricks could sell me airborne poison or lit dynamite.
Where’s the ad for nipple glue?
Pete Campbell’s tag line should have been “Ever have a shit you’re really proud of?”
You made me LOL at work so loud my manager looked over into my cube.
Jessica Pare deserves a nomination; Kiernan Shipka deserves a win. Two great supporting players who really breathe life onto the screen when they show up.
You have got to be kidding about Jessica Pare; she’s the weakest part of the show and one actor I consider a solid bet to be pouting on the sidelines when nominations are announced.
Is this a joke? Jessice Pare has been dragging down the show since the first background scene she stumbled her way into
Was the phrase “bitchy resting face” coined after someone first met January Jones?
“He made everyone hyperventilate about a CIA subplot-that didn’t even exist.
Bob Benson for your consideration.”
Sally’s stockings are creepy.
Sally Drapper has my vote, goddamnit!
Anyone woman who sees that Roger Sterling ad and doesn’t get pregnant should seek medical advice
Sally’s stockings made me think that she had really hairy legs for a second…
