‘Mad Men’ Recap And Discussion: Get Over It, Betty. It Was Just A F*cking Sandwich.

“Field Trip,” last night’s episode of Mad Men, was another dense, extraordinary, and awkward episode of television that saw Don Draper’s character arc continue to move in unexpected directions, while Betty Francis also made her first appearance of the season, if only to demonstrate that the old Betty is back, reminding us that no one on television — and that includes King Joffrey — has a better bitch face.
“We were having a conversation!” — We’ll start with Betty this week, in a B-plot that wasn’t particularly compelling but that did allow us some relief from the awkwardness of Don’s storyline. Betty had lunch with a blast from the past, Francine (Anne Dudek). Francine is still annoying as hell, and Betty still has the keen ability to casually throw a bitch face at her that says, “I’m just bored enough to hang out with you, but you’re a ridiculous person and I loathe you.”
Nevertheless, Francine left Betty feeling insecure about how she spends her days, but also spiteful, wanting to prove the old-fashioned necessity of a stay-at-home mom (because the alternative would have meant Betty finding a job, and she’s not about to sully herself with work). So, Betty volunteered to be a chaperone on Bobby’s field trip to a farm, where she spent the day blowing second-hand smoke all over elementary school children and reminding us how ridiculous our smoking policies were back in the 1960s.
The day was almost perfect, too. Bobby clearly has had so little intimacy with his own mother that a conversation with her felt monumental to him, and he even got to experience a twinge of pride when his mother volunteered to drink freshly squeezed milk from the bra-less farmer’s daughter. Betty even made a bitchy new friend with another of the old-fashioned mothers.
Of course, Bobby ended up ruining everything, and by that I mean, Betty ruined everything by acting like a child when Bobby traded away her sandwich for gumdrops. Betty soured the entire affair when she gave Bobby a bitch-face that said, “Now my lunch is just cigarettes, you little sh*t! Look at what you’ve done! For f**king gumdrops? What is wrong with you? Christ, it’s time recast Bobby again.”
“Eat your candy” is the new “go f**k yourself.”
“It was a perfect day and he ruined it,” Betty said of her son, and then wondered aloud to her husband why her children don’t love her. Maybe it’s because you’re a terrible f**king human being, Betty.
But she does throw terrific shade. Welcome back, Betty.
“I love you.” / “Goodnight.” — Meanwhile, everything about Don Draper’s plotline was perfection. The episode began with an unemployed Don making a surprise visit to California in an attempt to calm Megan’s nerves, and ended with an employed, but nearly divorced, Don. For Christ’s sake, he ordered TOMATO JUICE on his flight to California. We don’t even know who this man is anymore.
To his credit, I don’t think his heart is in his relationship with Megan, but he really is trying, if only because he believes that being a good husband is a necessary step toward regaining his old life. It’s the Don Draper version of AA. But Don also can’t help coming off sounding more like Megan’s father than supporting husband, which really only highlights what a child Megan can also be.
“They’re getting rejected too,” Don tells Megan coldly, after she makes a fool of herself in a follow-up to a bad audition. “Maybe they’re just handling it better.” Mean, but accurate. “You just have to stop acting like a lunatic,” he later tells Megan, which provokes Megan into accusing Don of cheating on her. He finally came clean about being fired, but honesty is not working out well for him AT ALL. Don admitted the truth to Megan, and it only exposed how over his relationship really is.
“So, with a clear head, you got up everyday and decided you didn’t want to be with me?” Megan asked. Yup! Sounds about right. But later, Don gave Megan even more honesty, telling her that he couldn’t bear to let her know he’d been fired until he could fix the situation. He didn’t want Megan thinking of him as a failure, because Don still thinks that Megan would react the same way that Betty would.
“I know how I want you to see me,” Don Draper says to Megan, summing up his entire existence. But it also revealed how insecure he is about his marriage that he can’t confide in his own wife when he loses his job.
It’s not quite over for Don and Megan yet, but it’s well on its way. Megan is falling apart out in California, and if Don truly did love her, he’d have found work in Los Angeles. But that’s not what he wants. He wants his old job back, and there’s no amount of pride he won’t swallow or opportunities to get laid he won’t turn down. Emily Arnett — the attractive blonde who interrupted Don’s dinner meeting — demonstrated exactly that. Don has no interest in other women, and though he still looks the part of Don Draper (obviously, judging by the women that continue to throw themselves at him), he feels impotent without the source of his power, his career.
Who was Emily Arnett, anyway, other than a blonde with a striking resemblance to Anna Draper’s niece, Stephanie?
So, he turns down that temptation and instead, swallows his pride and goes to Roger with a shred of leverage in the form of another job offer, but Roger doesn’t give two sh*ts about his leverage. “I miss you,” Roger says, three words that are almost as good as the other three words he delivers to Don. “COME IN MONDAY.”
And so Don does come, only to put us through one of the most thoroughly awkward half-hours in Mad Men history. Ginsberg, Rizzo and the guys are happy to see him, Ken can’t believe his eye, and Meredith says what we were all thinking when Peggy asks, “What’s he doing here?”
“Who cares?”
Exactly.
The rest of the office is not as pleased. Lou, obviously, is wary, as he should be, because Lou is an incompetent, cardigan-wearing f*ckstain who is about to get lit up by a superior creative mind. Joan is downright chilly toward Don, which is a little upsetting, given that at least Don tried to save her from that nasty Jaguar business. But she’s thinking like a partner now.
“It’s nice seeing you,” is the new, new “go f**k yourself.”
Peggy, however, offered the cruelest welcome. “I can’t say that we miss you.” Ouch. On the one hand, damn, Peggy, what the f*ck? But on other hand, I get it. Peggy has not been privy to Don’s recent turnaround, and the last she saw of Don, he basically destroyed Peggy and Ted’s relationship, which is the reason why she’s been so glum and terrible this season. Still, Peggy needs Don more than anyone, and that’s the relationship that needs repairing far more than the Megan and Don relationship. At least there’s something meaningful between Peggy and Don.
In the partners’ meeting, however, Roger bro’d the f**k out on behalf of Don, proving that a sober Roger is not to be screwed with. He was flawless. It was telling that Roger’s defense of Don was that he is “a genius,” while Cutler’s defense of Lou Avery was that “he’s adequate,” which has to be the understatement of the season.
In the end, though, Roger appealed to the partners’ financial sense, and the partners agreed to allow Don back, but only by establishing conditions designed to ensure that Don fails, which would save them from having to buy out his partnership stake: 1) He’s not allowed to meet with clients alone, or go off script; 2) he’s not allowed to drink in the office, and 3) he must report to Lou Avery.
I think every instinct in the old Don Draper’s body would’ve told them to go eat candy, and I think that’s what many of us wanted to hear. When he said, “OK,” I felt my soul tear in two. But the new, humbled Don swallowed his pride because he knew that he could never be truly himself again without working in Sterling Cooper & Partners, and because he probably hopes he can earn back their trust, dazzle them with his creative genius, and get out from beneath the thumb of Lou Avery. Sterling Cooper & Partners is a a shadow of its former self without him, and the fact that Cutler thinks a computer will give them an edge is a testament to that.
It remains to be seen how creative Don can be when he’s off the sauce, and reporting to Lou is the most neutering development I can imagine. But it’s going to be incredibly satisfying if and when the new, humble Don Draper completely regains his confidence and drives Lou to a window-jumping suicide.
It’s fitting that they put Don is Lane’s old office, too. His new agreement practically put a noose around his neck, and they’re just hoping he’ll kick out the chair and hang himself with it. It’s up to Don to pull it off his neck and lasso Lou with it.
“OK” is the new, “Watch your back, Lou.”
Over the course of two episodes, Don Draper has gone from the unredeemable, philandering alcoholic monster to the likable, sympathetic underdog. He’s no longer the anti-hero of Mad Men. He’s the hero, and I think we’re all hoping to see some of that first-season Draper magic again. But it’s impossible to know where Matthew Weiner is taking him: Is he going to redeem himself, only to repeat all his past mistakes and falter again? Or will Don regain his old position as a new and changed man and ultimately conquer the advertising world with Peggy?
— The movie Don was watching at the beginning is called Model Shop, directed by Jacques Demy. The plot description doesn’t seem to echo anything going on Don’s current arc.
— Dawn is no longer Don’s Girl Friday anymore, although I really wish she’d have said to him, “Dude. I can’t be getting your coffee anymore. I’M THE HEAD OF PERSONNEL, so step off.”
— Here’s a fun fact: The twins who play Gene Draper on Mad Men are the same twins who play Abel Teller on Sons of Anarchy.
— I love that, in the conversation with Megan’s agent, the only thing that Don cared about was the same thing the rest of us cared about: Did Megan actually get to meet Rod Serling?
— Jim Cutler had the two best lines in the entire episode, both delivered to Harry: “Are you aware that your self-pity is distasteful?” and “You have stiff competition, but I believe you to be the most dishonest person I’ve ever worked with.”
— Roger’s line to Don had a nice double meaning: “I found you at the bottom of a fur-box.”
— “She likes you.” / “That blouse says she likes everyone.” — Betty Francis, queen of the subtle put-down.
— From now on, whenever anyone asks how I’m doing, I’m going to borrow Bert’s line: “Capital.”
The end credits song? Jimi Hendrix’s “If 6 was 9.”
Was anyone else a little ticked off that AMC interrupted “If 6 Was 9” with their “Next week on” promo? I know these promos are designed to grab people while they’re still watching (even though the promos tell us absolutely nothing) but, jeez, c’mon: It was a total mood killer. The song was so perfectly cued up to Don’s “OK”, it felt like a modern day Greek chorus. And then, bam, we’re on to next week. I wonder how much Mad Men paid the Hendrix estate just to have the song cutoff smack in the middle. Okay. I’m done now.
I was also annoyed by that- although when I watched the encore showing at 11PM, they did not interrupt the song.
One thing I noticed. When Don goes back to the office he was wearing a brown suit. I don’t remember him ever wearing a brown suit. I wonder if it was a subtle way to make him appear vulnerable as opposed to his black, or grey suits he is most often seen in. Just a thought.
Geez after 6 seasons of Mad Men I only now discover this site! Capital!
Don’s subtle smile when he accepts those conditions to rejoin the firm leads me to think he is either going to (a) wow them with his genius and force Lou to hit the road in a fit of rage or (b) wow them with his genius and then quit and start his own firm. Either way they have accepted a fox into their now boring hen house.
I knew it was going to be a great episode when it had Mathew Weiner as a co-writer
I think he has “co-written” every episode so far this season.
One other Betty detail I enjoyed: Francine called her “Betty Draper” and Betty did not correct her. She probably was thrilled by the idea for that little moment.
I was yelling at the TV, “SAY NO! SAY NO!” – Visibly deflated when he said yes.
“…he probably hopes he can earn back their trust…”
Ha. No sir, he’s not up to anyones pity. He’s game now. And he’s gonna turn everyone crazy by the end.
I just hope you’re correct on that
If 6 was 9 was in Easy Rider, which was one of the defining movies of the late ’60s
At the time, when Jimi sang ” if all the hippies cut off all their hair, I don’t care, I don’t care !” it certainly raised some eyebrows. I for one thought, wow he’s part of that culture yet, it wouldn’t bother him ? I guess Hendrix was the ultimate non-conformist…too bad he non-conformed himself right off the planet :(
I love Axis, the album it came from. The song cut in immediately after Don said ok and it was a pretty good accompaniment to what happened. Some pretty good likes in the song, like the one about white collar conservatives walking down the street…
A) If Roger Sterling doesn’t kick ass and take names at Woodstock, Matthew Weiner can eat his candy
B) If Burt Cooper doesn’t go to the big bamboo hut in the sky soon, Weiner can eat his candy
C) If Lou doesn’t get tossed throw a window by the Draper-Olson team, Weiner can eat his candy
I love how “on the next episode of mad men…” gives you absolutely nothing about what happens on the next episode.
I LOVE the previews.
“Hello”
“Try me”
“I don’t know.”
“Turn around”
Pensive Don
Worst or best? I feel like the “Next time on Mad Men” teasers should be submitted to some sort of art show.
The worst preview segments in the history of television. However, I do feel I pieced it together and… Bert Cooper dies. You heard it here first.
After Betty’s performance it has become evident that she is much more terrible Mother than Don is a terrible husband.
@ Dustin…..I beg to differ- In a night where there were so many great lines, I have to say that Bobby had the best one when his Stepfather was talking to him : ” I wish it was yesterday!”
Also, DD may be insecure in his marriage but I still think he was just too embarrassed and humiliated about losing his job to tell Megan. Maybe if there wasn’t such an age difference between them it may have been different.
So Mr. Rowles, in closing I’d like to say that it’s really nice to see you now go eat your candy !!
( just kidding ) Great writing for the recap on your part.
Read the synopsis of “Model Shop”again and you will see some subtle similarities to what Don is going through.An unemployed man who just quit a stifling job and lives in LA with his wife(an aspiring actress). He becomes attracted to a beautiful French woman who eventually leaves him after”her failure to understand his motivations”.His actress wife is “non too pleased with his recent unemployment”. “A young man in search of a greater meaning in life…””He finally resigns himself to the fact that he will be drafted and probably end up dead in a Vietnam rice patty…”
I really was hoping Don would tell them to stick their conditions where the sun doesn’t shine. He’s the reason why there is a SC&P. He’s the one that:
1. Came up with the idea to create a new Sterling Cooper when PP&L decided to sell the original firm.
2. Came up with the idea to merge SCDP with CGC as both firms were pretty much dead in the water and doomed to sink.
3. He’s Don FUCKING Draper, he’s is SC&P and without him, they might as well rename the firm Cutler, Judas & Partners.
Lou is a tool that needs to be put on an ice floe (along with Burt Cooper). It’s a wonder that the firm even still has any accounts left as the result of his watch.
I used to love Joan, but now she’s becoming a loathsome bitch (Giving Betty some competition as the Ice Queen of the show.) and I can see why Greg is the one that filed for divorce and not her.
Peggy just keeps becoming more and more loathsome and it’s of her own making but would rather pin the blame elsewhere.
Roger begrudgingly went to bat for Don because he really did owe him and seems to be the only one that actually remembers what was said in the meeting in which Don was put on leave. Who would have thought Roger Sterling would be the voice of reason for once? The dick swinging contest with Culter (because you can you really have one with Burt….) was up there with the one Don had with Duck earlier in the series.
The conditions are set up the way they are as they expect Don to fail as he’s never been one to kowtow like this. Making a partner report to someone who is pretty much an underling is a bit of a stab in the back and Joan, Jim and Burt will regret it in the end (Since Pete and Ted were not mentioned, who knows if they even support the terms. They may have been purposely excluded in order to avoid a deadlock. If so, that too may come back to bite them in the ass.).
Dawn is going to end up back behind Don’s desk as it’s clear she’s in the weeds in her new position.
** Lou will be gone** ( typo)
@Steven R. Brown ……When they handed Don the agreement to sign there was a silence. During that silence I also thought he would do either one of two things- either tear it up and say “Go eat your candy!!” or ” I’ll agree to all of this except reporting to Lou”
In the long game, I don’t think it will matter- either Lou will gone or Don will end up getting his campaigns through ( with Peggy as an ally as she hates Lou even more than masturbating gloomily )
If I were the partner’s I’d be real wary about how the entire creative department, sans Peggy, crowded around Don. It was like their dad had finally come home after being gone for a month.
I’d be pissed too if a little brat exchanged my sandwich for gross looking gummies.
On the plus side his adult sex life will be superinteresting!
Eat the gummies of shame, Bobby. Taste the bitterness of your mother’s eternal disappointment.
Fuck it…fire Harry, bring back Sal….
Roger’s case for Don’s return may be the best selling he’s done the entire series. He had a counterpoint for every issue raised, and he did it all while plastered out of his gourd. The man deserves a statue on Madison Ave. Or Coachella. Either/or/and works for me.
You forgot to mention little Eddie Cosgrove!
Am I remembering this correctly? I thought the original excuse was that Roger was at a late breakfast that later was described as an early lunch. I hope that’s the way it was because it’s hilarious.
Betty would never say “Eat your Candy” to Don because he’d go out and find a stewardess named Candy.
So is it foreshadowing that they’ve stuck Don in Lane Pryce’s old office? aka Captain Dangles. aka the Brokeneck Kid. aka the Peteslapper. I guess that last one isn’t really relevant.
I think it’s more interesting they’re kicking Peggy *out* of Lane’s office to make room for Don.
For Roger, I’m pretty sure five drinks in three hours IS sober.
“Ken can’t believe his eye”
One-eyed Ken jokes will never stop being funny to me. I still revel in the scene where he tossed Joan her earring and missed her by about six feet.
I watched the gif for at least minutes 4 minutes straight, and was in tears the entire time. I love the dejection on his face after he misses his target so badly. “Shit, I am a worthless, cyclops-ian shell of myself right now.” Brilliant.
Is “Early lunch” now code for “hippie orgy”?
He’s not gone.
Cutler is the face of the future: The guys who study microtargeting minutiae and just emphasize what they are told people want based on data; followers and people who will rehash shit and ride on nostalgia instead of leading and innovating.
It’s all bullshit, but it was a better class of bullshit; we were fed fresh shit, not our own recycled excrement.
“proving that a sober Roger is not to be screwed with”
Except Roger wasn’t sober.
@Malia …. I think he actually had time to sober up. I kept looking at the clock in the background….DD came in at 9:30. Roger came in a few hours later. Don got lunch around 12:40 and was not called into the conference room until about 6:50 PM. All in all- plenty of time for Roger to get at least half-sober ?
Damn straight he wasn’t.
These recaps are excellent. Thanks for everything always and for also making me excited to sit down at my desk monday mornings.
In what world are you living in that Roger Sterling strolls into work in the afternoon and you think he’s sober?
I was having drinks with friend last weekend and we began to discuss Mad Men. His honest-to-god complaint was:
“When are they going to write Roger off the show?! His story is done, get rid of him.”
He’s not really my friend, is he?
That would be glorious !! He could smoke a joint all in one pull !!
I even clarified to make sure he wasn’t drunkenly mixing up characters. He was serious! He didn’t like my idea of the 2-episode spin off that I wanted them to air this winter featuring just Roger and his misadventures at Woodstock…please, AMC…make this happen!
I have never heard anyone say, “This show needs LESS Roger Sterling.” That’s bonkers.
I think we both know what Roger would say about something like that.
Don realized in that time in the creative room that he was not long for SC&P, when he went in to that meeting, he expected to get an offer to be bought out, and I’m guessing what he wanted was not that different from what Cutler wanted – an out, but Don want’s an out that doesn’t include a non-compete, or a non-solicitation. Don’s said Ok, so he could get back into the office, show them who he is again, grab the personnel he wants AND the accounts he wants, and walk the fuck out.
Cutler and Burt are going to be left with a big, expensive, shitty shop by seasons end, with no one to actually create content worth a shit.
Also, fuck Betty and her wannabe Jackie O. look.
This was an awesome episode. Good recap Dustin. Last night showed why Mad Men’s the best, that office tension was really exciting which doesn’t seem like something that should be possible. Cutler is becoming a dick like Lou, flailing around about computers and trying to get rid of Don. I can’t wait to see Don go all Count of Monte Cristo in that office.
I will say, both Don’s wives were acting crazy last night. I seriously wonder if Betty has a mental condition. I did laugh after she came home from a lunch where she complained about how much work kids are, only to grill the nanny on homework.
Oh. I get it.
I’m taking about at lunch when she was trying to justify being a stay at home mom, despite the fact that her nanny was back at home doing the actual parenting. Megan was right about Don, but was also acting like a crazy actress.
The nanny scene was before the trip, wasn’t it? The only scene at home was when Henry arrived home during dinner.
Megan was right. Her agent’s comments to Don describe what is clearly frustration and desperation, but she was right talking to Don.
God, all the scenes with Harry were a delight. What a wonderful little cunt he is.
Season has been fantastic so far. Too bad there’s only 4 left and then another year break.
@ThatOtherDave …I think Harry DID get fired. During the negotiations Cutler complained about him and Roger said ” Fine, he’s gone !”
UGHHHH i thought this was the last half season. didn’t they label breaking bad’s last half season as the “final season”? i HATE that AMC does this
They didn’t fire him last night did they? I kind of got the impression Cutler was going go let him go with Roger’s Okay.
@JTRO – yeah but he acts like such a little smug prick at all times that I still actively root against his good ideas.
F*ck don’t remind me. Harry as usual is awesome. His legitimate complaints are always on point, he’s been fighting an uphill battle for technology at the company against men who learn to write on slate tablets.
I don’t think that we can get upset at Betty until we find out what kind of sandwich was taken from her.
Hotdog. It was a hotdog sandwich.
Poor Bobby- he’s gotten so used to Betty saying ” I’m not eating” he just assumed she was dieting again.
Bobby had the best line of the night- ” I wish it was yesterday”
Reubens don’t travel very well, so i’m guessing Baloney and cheese.
She could have had Don’s chicken salad on rye he didn’t touch in the office.
That’s a great point. If Bobby ate the second Reuben, then she’s totally within her rights to be pissed. My guess is it’s a PB&J. In which case Betty needs to grown up.
I have to admit, I was a little curious about that myself.
Also, Bobby eating the gumdrops reminded me of Full Metal Jacket when Gomer Pyle had to eat his jelly doughnut.
Awesome episode. I was in genuine suspense as to how Don was going to respond to that offer. But here’s why I think he said, “ok.”
– As soon as Don Draper returned to the office, he was the center of attention. Absent Peggy and the partners, ALL of the creative staff crowded into the conference room. They know — and Don knows they know — that he is a damn genius. And in case they forgot — there was a giddy Kenny Cosgrove, reminding everyone of the carousel pitch (simply an outstanding callback).
– Hence, he knows that defenestrating Lou is about the easiest thing he’s got to do. The Lou countdown clock started ticking as soon as he said “ok.”
– He also knows that he still has that genius: his watch pitch (as channeled through Freddy Rumson in ep 1) was fantastic, and he of course knows that SC&P got one lousy Cleo nomination.
– Who WOULDN’T want to work with Roger Sterling every day?
And Roger….hoo boy. Roger f***ing killed it in this episode.
One last thing: Jon Hamm is absolutely OWNING it this season. The subtle reactions, the voice inflections — just amazing work.
/sorry for the long comment. I’m a little amp’d up on this episode.
Great recap, and bravo for the line, “tell them to go eat candy”.
I’m not worried about Don, clearly from this episode he has a future in flower arranging.
I’d bet my life he had 3 Gibsons at lunch and another 2 drinks at the office in that approx 3 hour span and was functionally drunk at that meeting.
Sadly, Peggy’s gloomy masturbating did nothing to improve her mood.
Maybe if she had been spritely about it she’d be much more amiable.
Here’s a fun fact: The twins who play Gene Draper on Mad Men are the same twins who play Abel Teller on Sons of Anarchy.
That’s all I needed to hear! Pretty clear to me that Chibs is working for Sterling, Cooper, and Partners!
That would be the California branch…wow finally found a tie in between this show and SOA.
Or SC&P is working with the Irish
Plus it seemed really obvious to me that canning Don to buy Harry a computer is part of Jim’s grand plan to marshal his troops and force out Don, Roger, and Pete.
That meeting was about six hours later than Roger’s “early lunch.” It’s entirely possible he sobered up by the time the partners met with Don.
I was hoping to get more Bobby Draper fist-pumping. But not any Bobby Draper fisting. Man’s got to have a code.
“I think we need to fire Harry Crane.”
“Done. Next.”
I don’t know what I love more, Harry Crane or the absolute disdain/lack of concern the rest of the characters have towards Harry Crane.
@Zero Charisma …great callback to Fargo and Billy Bob !!
If Don was the ex-wife being paid alimony, Bert is the dead hand still guiding the firm even though his relevance ended a decade or more ago.
All of this. I also like that we still haven’t seen Cooper do a minute of actual work in his office. Ever. All he does is feng shui the room and go to meetings.
The only way that gets better is if Roger made them meet while he was shitting with the door open. POWER MOVE.
Also, all the callbacks to Mr. Cooper not allowing anyone with shoes in his office.
Bert firing back at Cutler about “still speaking for Ted?” when he trashes the creative was awesome too.
That was such a boss move.
Cutler thought he’d taken a hostage there, and Roger just shrugged and put a bullet in his head.
It was a fantastic episode.
And they didn’t actually fire Harry. Roger assumed that’s what Jim was getting at since it seems to be his favorite thing, but Jim just wanted to talk about the importance of those newfangled computers.
According to AV Club, yes: [www.avclub.com]
although, I was looking for a way to say “NO, IDIOT, HE HAS NO MUSTACHE” but apparently Hollywood magic can take care of that somehow.
I like how Betty disappeared and left her son alone long enough to eat his sandwich and trade hers away, and he’s the asshole.
Awww. I didn’t even think of that.
I felt bad. Kid obviously has some kind of crush going on. He didn’t even WANT those gum drops. LET THE PLAYER PLAY, BETTY.
Did the girl really not have a sandwich, or is Bobby just a shitty negotiator?
Betty may be a shitty mother but at least she didn’t send her kid on a field trip with gumdrops but no sandwich.
SHE HAD TO WASH HER HANDS! THEY TOUCHED A BUCKET! DO YOU NOT KNOW HOW UNSANITARY THAT IS?!
I think they don’t realize that they put Don in a weird position of power. The person that’ll be answering for any of the crappy copy that goes out is Lou. If they lose a client due to the creative, that falls on Lou.
Also, it does seem like stipulations were just what “new” Don needed. Back in the day Don always said he didn’t want to be under contract, etc. With something in place to to guide his behavior, I think he’ll fall in line.
idk about power. a good boss would take responsibility for anything bad that happened on this team under his supervision. lou strikes me as the type of SOB that would throw his underlings under the bus. and if everyone else is looking for an excuse to boot don they might just let him.
Who’s really making that agreement anyway? As Burt Cooper once said.
Yep!
That was a great episode, all around.
I don’t think Harry’s fired. Ad agencies NEED a media department, and as odious as Harry is, he IS the media department. You can’t just cut him loose and slot in someone else as with Lou Avery or Dawn.
When does the Roger Sterling spin-off get green-lit? He was outstanding this episode.
I actually smiled when Don said OK to the offer with all the conditions.
He’s still going to run rings around Shithead Lou Avery.
Lou Avery confuses me. A 9-to-5 ad guy who doesn’t work weekends? Those even existed? It’s almost like Harry went out & got the least adman-like adman ever, just to prove that the office could work not only without Don, but with the most blatantly obstructionist, unimaginative “adman” ever.
Likewise. There’s something almost triumphant in that display of humility. “Alright, fuckers, we’ll do it your way. You’ll want to remember that this was your idea; someday that’ll be extremely relevant.”