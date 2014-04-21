‘Mad Men’ Recap And Discussion: Peggy Makes Valentine’s Day Plans To Masturbate Gloomily

“Is this a partner’s meeting, or the most tedious wireless program I’ve ever heard?” — Let’s begin in Los Angeles, where Pete landed the Chevy dealership account, only to have it taken away from him by Cutler and given to … (*drumroll*) … Bob Benson. So much for Pete’s good mood last week. He’s in existential crisis again, and making weird allusions to the Lost finale: “Sometimes I think I may have died, and I’m in some kind of, I don’t know if it’s heaven or hell or limbo, but I don’t seem to exist.” And for those of you who have Pete in your Mad Men death watch, was Ted’s response foreshadowing? “Just cash the checks. You’re going to die someday.” (And recall, Pete did offer to fly to Detroit to meet Bob Benson, and offered to “bring oranges.”)
In either respect, Pete’s a petulant teenage girl again, throwing fits, refusing to talk to Ted, speaking condescendingly to his girlfriend Bonnie and treating her like her job doesn’t matter as much as his. In other words, it’s good to have the old dickbag Pete back again, complete with terrible pick-up lines. “I want to chew you up and spit you out again.” Uh, OK?
Bonnie’s counter to Pete’s pity-party was also instructive: “Our fortunes are in other people’s hands, and we have to take them.” So, either Bonnie is Lady MacBeth, or she’s going to end up conning him out of all his money, just as his mother got conned out of hers by Manolo. Mad Men does love to repeat itself, after all.
“She has plans. Look at her calendar. February 14th: Masturbate gloomily.” — Meanwhile, Peggy is turning into Pete, too. One of the episode’s big thematic through-lines this week seems to be characters getting pissed off with other characters because they’re embarrassed with themselves. That was certainly the case with Pete’s treatment of Ted, Lou’s treatment of Dawn, Don’s initial anger with Sally on the car ride, and of course, Peggy’s treatment of her secretary, Shirley. Peggy mistook Shirley’s flowers as her own, which led to a cringeworthy comedy of errors in which Peggy made an assumption about Ted, embarrassed herself, and then took it out on Shirley, ironically telling her secretary to stop acting like a child.
Peggy is in a bad way this season, adrift without Don or Ted around to help guide her. She’s falling apart, and with Rizzo going out on a Valentine’s Day date, we can also put the Peggy/Stan ship on hold a little longer.
“Hello Dawn. Hello Shirley.” — The one thing that Mad Men didn’t really need were stereotypical sassy black women, but credit Weiner for transcending the stereotype. Teyonah Parris — who plays Dawn — was f**king outstanding in this episode, beginning with that brilliant exchange with Shirley (“Hello Dawn. Hello Shirley”) establishing that, as the only two black women in the office, everyone at Sterling Cooper confuses them with one another.
“Keep pretending, it’s your job,” Dawn advises Shirley in her dealings with Peggy, perfectly summing up six seasons of Mad Men.
By the end of the episode, in fact, Lou Avery has become Mad Men’s Joffrey in part because of how we have quickly come to sympathize and adore Dawn, who Lou boots from his desk for not devoting all of her attention to him. Knowing she can’t be fired, Dawn is the only one so far that has really stood up to Lou, and her exchange was the perfect balance of rage of hurt. “I skipped my lunch to buy your wife perfume. If you had been thoughtful enough to get her a gift when I told you about it ten days ago, I would’ve been here.”
“Don’t you understand, it’s not my problem.”
And that, folks, is how Lou Avery became maybe the most hated man in Mad Men history. Suddenly, all of Don Draper’s problems in the office seem trivial. Don may be a philandering drunk, and he may lash out, but he’s loyal to those who are good to him. Two episodes in, and I already cannot f**king wait for Don Draper to return and rain some poetic justice down on Lou Avery. Screw the Megan Draper theories: Let’s hope that Lou Avery is Sharon Tate.
Meanwhile, Joan served up a little of her own poetic justice, replacing herself as Head of Personnel with Dawn, as Joan — thanks to Cutler — moved up into an account executive’s office. That was a wonderful f**k you to both Lou and Bert, who insisted Joan pull Dawn off the front desk because racist Bert is racist. It was a triumphant night for Joan and Dawn, both of whom got well deserved promotions and the respect they deserved.
Joan’s son gave her the flowers
So even if they were sent by Roger, yellow makes sense in that context.
Jon Hamm totally killed it in this episode. That was every bit as good as Bryan Cranston’s best work, and I don’t say that lightly.
Dawn is quietly a favorite character and I was excited to see her move up in the world.
She’s principled and a company woman, helping Don but not sharing proprietary information. It’s subtle but she remarks that it is 8 pm, so she’s probably has someone she needs to get home to. She quietly advises the other secretary on how to get along in the office, a la Joan. Then she approaches her new position with dignity and humility. Who does that? Go Dawn, all American career woman!
I loved how Don and Sally’s bonding came from each of them coming clean from a lie. They both lie all the damn time so that was a nice way to see them connect.
Nice move by Cutler to grease Joan with the new office and the lateral position. Unlike Burt, Joan sat on the fence regarding Pete during the partner’s meeting and Cutler took notice and struck quickly.
I am not so sure I get all the Lou hate. I mean he is an idiot more than an asshole. He would have fit in perfectly with season on Sterling/Cooper. His actions are less devious or asshole-ish and more “old skool” creep.
Am I the only one who doesn’t buy the “ousted Don” storyline? I mean we are talking about a company that has had someone’s leg taken off with a riding mower, where Pete faked knowing how to drive a stick shift to The Chevy guys and crashed a Camaro into that huge lobby sign, where Burt found out Don is not actually Don Draper, and on and on and on. Yet Don acts a little weird when pitching to Hershey and the essentially can him? The one guy who actually consistently made money for SCP? If it was a power play I’d buy it but there is no evidence of that.
@AB ….I had forgotten about that previous scene between Ted and Cutler. Excellent analysis- you can easily write the next recap !
Cutler’s subtler power moves are a big story line no one is talking about. Burt doesn’t give a shit, Cutler made Benson his guy by giving him Chevy, Cosgrove is off the deep end and irrelevant, he sent Pete out to Cali to get rid of him and his ambitiousness, he’s pulled Joan onto his team by giving her recognition, he’s trying to manipulate Roger, and he is the one who canned Don – he convinced them all – and that was clear as could be in that scene.
Cutler is doing what he told Ted he would immediately after the merger – give them the name, but he wants control. He fancies himself a Machiavellian puppeteer.
And all I could think during all that is “But Sally is a HUGE two-face lier too!” I guess she learned from them best. Two of ’em.
Betty. Shotgun. Whaaaaaa??? Did I miss something ?
I must be dumb as a rock. I watched this ep twice and still couldn’t figure out why Dawn and Shirley called each other the opposite names- thanks for clearing that up for me Dustin.
Speaking of Shirley and Dawn, can they please get Dawn into that Micro-mini dress too someday ? I’m guessing she has a little more booty than Shirley….
Pete is, was and always has been a whiny pussy that deserves to get grifted by that blonde and then crash and burn and/or get eaten by a bear.
I loved the shocked look on Don’s face when Sally said “I love you” All you need to do to get a little love from your daughter is to just be honest with her…what a concept !
Joan was absolutely killing it last night…more power to her. But Dustin when you perhaps Cutler just wants to sleep with her, I mean who the hell doesn’t- maybe the professor ?
Also- to AgentM- if you’re still out there, aren’t you glad I didn’t spoil it for you last week when we found out that Don was NOT going cold turkey but rather just rationing his scotch ?
Ugh Lou as Joffrey? No, you keep your neckbeard Dragon tales out of my yuppie ennui stories. Not everything has to be a fucking mashup.
I want Lou to fall down the elevator shaft. Lou is such a tool his last name ought to be Craftsman…..
At this point Bert Cooper is the crazy uncle you keep in the attic.
Sherlock Ginsberg is tossing out some quips that approach the master level of Roger Sterling.
Don is trying to keep up appearances and the only one that can always see through the bullshit is Sally.
Of course Sally can see through Don’s lies. You can’t bullshi* a bullshi**er.
No one else watched the scene with Don at lunch and thought motherfucking David James Elliot?
It took seven seasons for them to find someone who could hold his own around the pure man sexiness of Jon Hamm.
I believe I said, holy shit, is that the guy from JAG?
2 things:
1) Holy shit, Rowles, this writeup was pretty good. Keep it up.
2) Teyonah Parris + awesome performance + 60s short dress + those damn boots = UNNNHHHH. That was some sultry & well-acted shit, especially when she got angry & sassy. More, please.
@begbie3 ….it’s okay- no one at SC&P can tell them apart either
CORRECTION: Holy shit I am an idiot (& closet racist) I guess since I misread that Teyonah Parris played Shirley, when she plays Dawn. How embarrassing.
FFRR, the actress that plays Shirley is named Sola Bamis, as a cursory IMDB search reveals:
[www.imdb.com]
She was also on that show Killer women with BSG’s Tricia Helfer.
Every episode that has more Sally Draper in it is a really good episode.
The majority of my favourite moments from the show go to Sally and Don.
That was really bothering me during the diner scene too.
She needs to pluck and bleach the fucking eyebrows
Kiernan Shipka is gonna be a huge star post Mad Men. She’s got talent to burn and will leave the show with a huge built-in fan base & offers coming in from everywhere. Apparently she’s really well balanced too, so hopefully none of that Lindsay/Drew Barrymore child-actress-gone wild shit will happen to her.
it also helps that Kiernan Shipka is incredibly talented. They really lucked out they didnt end up with a AJ Soprano.
I think I can’t watch MadMen right after GOT anymore – because this episode seemed to crawl. I find myself not caring about the anyone other than California Pete Campbell.
I just stick with HBO after GoT and catch Silicon Valley. By the time that’s over I can watch mad men without commercials.
I think I just need to wait a day – obviously different shows with different pacing but GOT is the top of it’s game right now and Mad Men isn’t quite what it used to be. I think sticking with the HBO line up is a perfect Sunday night.
I also watch GOT first then Mad Men, and I’m always left satisfied. My favourite day, 2 hours in a row of perfection in televison.
I know other people who have that problem, for me it serves as a smooth coming down from Game of Thrones, but for others it’s too big of a difference in styles.
Agreed. Awesome episode. Three random observations:
1) The office is falling apart without Don. F**king Lou. He’s the worst. It’s going to be sweet to see Don ride in and right the ship.
2) That last scene with Sally killed me. All the awards for Jon Hamm as he wordlessly absorbed that.
3) #TeamDawn
He should take a cue from Pete, who knows how to do asshole right.
Lew fucking sucks. Personification of ossified racist asshole who thinks he’s about 20 times more clever than he is. & what was with all that whiny dickishness. Reminds me of my junior high principal. Asshole.
Lou Avery is such a great name for a dickish, past-his-prime ad man.
Mr. Rogers…now there was a man who knew how to elegantly button up a sweater !!
Can we just talk about the glasses for a little while? Why isn’t there more focus on the fact that he stole my grandmother’s glasses and glasses chain? and sweaters. Mr. Rogers thinks his sweaters fucking suck.
If Cutler gets his way the firm will eventually be called “&Partners.”
Cutler only “promoted” Joan as a fuck-you to Roger. That’s his endgame, to push Roger out.
Speaking of. That was a sad cameo.
@MsALVA yeah that elevator exchange made that clear–a veiled threat if there every was one. Harry Hamlin is so good as culter–one of those superficially charming but obviously slimy conniving scumbags who always seems to be your boss’ boss for about a year & then flits away to a better job. Talk about the tenacity of the cockroach.
Since Joan is a partner, was it really a promotion or more of a – you’re doing two jobs, delegate the personnel one so you can focus more on accounts.
This recap nailed it for me. The first episode fell flat several times and left me wondering if I hadn’t outgrown the show in some way. This one made me remember why I love it so much, I can watch these people sit in offices and talk endlessly. Loved the format, the first third was a stream of awesome one liners, the next, arguments, and finally some genuine heart.
The Dawn/Shirley scene made me think that everyone has been calling them by the wrong names the whole time. The fact that their conversation was about never correcting any of the office employees led that idea further.
I thought it was pretty clever on one hand. On the other, the 13 year old in my brain was just saying “MAAAAAKE OOOOOUT” the whole time.
I don’t think it was bad, but there’s no way I’d put this in the “best Mad Men episodes” category. I was overwhelmingly bored for the majority of the episode.
When Don was watching TV and turned it off right as one of the characters started talking about Charlie Chaplin’s father, I looked him up and read that his career ended due to his drinking. Also, he died from psoriasis of the liver. So there’s that.
I think she had cancer – there was some reference and the wig thing.
That’s what Sally’s classmate’s mother seemed to have died from, too. Sally said she was yellow (jaundiced), which arises from liver damage.
*and I THINK I meant THINK. See it happens to the worst of us!
HAHA! psoriasis of the liver would be terrible! I guess you’d have to drink a coal tar cocktail to stop the itching! I thing you meant cirrhosis of the liver. Easy mistake but made me chuckle just the same. (side note: interesting observation about Chaplin.)
This is probably the first time ever that I didn’t want to see Sally get mauled by a bear Pete Campbell-style.
CAN WE GET LOOOOOO SOME ORANGES BECAUSE DEATH???
Did not care for the Peggy/Shirley drama. That felt like something horrible out of a Dharma & Greg episode or something.
Peggy’s already been the crazy cat lady… now she’s the bitter man-hating hatchet lady. eventually, she will become a big fan of fiction writer and buy a house out in the middle of nowhere, then one day, low and behold, she’ll find her favorite writer after a car accident.
It feels like they’re turning Peggy into the crazy cat lady.
@Enrico Pallazzo I think it was a little forced, but they needed to do something to introduce Shirley & set up Dawn’s promotion to office manager, a position I hope she uses to lose all Lou’s memos & set him up for the kill when Don returns.
I thought the humor in Peggy’s storyline was a nice cap on the crushing loneliness we felt for her after last week’s episode. This time, she’s delusional and thinks the flowers are for her, even though they are clearly placed on her secretary’s desk. Ginsberg verbally tearing her apart in the elevator was hilarious. Ted’s line on the conference call, “They didn’t even say which account Peggy lost yet!” made me laugh so hard.
Oh come on, who doesn’t love a simple misunderstanding that easily could have been cleared up at the outset, but then escalates in a way that only happens in a TV writers room?
Oh wait, no one.
Same here.
For what it is worth, yellow roses were what Newland Archer sent Ellen Olenska (sans card identifying him as the sender). She acknowledged them during an interlude at the opera, when she asked him regarding the performance, “Do you think her lover will send her a box of yellow roses tomorrow morning?”
Yes, they were from Kevin. Which is why it made me think of The Age of Innocence, a subtle acknowledgement of a secret (former) relationship.
My take on Cutler’s intentions re: Joan wasn’t to sleep with her, but rather to get her on his side for the impending war with Roger over control of SC&P.
@Softbatch Magee – that last scene with Cutler and Sterling worked on two levels – Cutler’s delivery made it seem kind of like a gay come-on, but it worked well as a unspoken threat. maybe a bit of both?
Clearly Don’s not getting back in – what he’s gonna have to do is take the parts of the fractured SC&P he wants and can get. Clearly, that includes Pete – maybe Roger, if he can bring himself to care, and Peggy or Ted (not sure how it could be both, and of course Freddie. Oh, and Dawn stays on at SC&P as his double agent.
Isn’t Cutler gay? I don’t know why I think that, but either way he’s not interested in Joan sexually.
I hope Cooper is first to go. Besides being some gelded & racist Ayn Rand freak he DOESN’T FUCKING DO ANYTHING. He just sits around all dY waiting to go to “the Club” & network. I mean he didn’t have an office for a whole season & SC&P barely skipped a beat.
They season previews they showed after the first episode of the season seemed to suggest a fracturing of the firm, though it seemed like Don and/or Pete were behind it.
Totally. Cutler is drawing up lines when he finally calls to out Cooper and Sterling. Him, Teddy, Joan vs. Sterling, and Cooper. With Pete and Don still lurking, who knows if Cutler doesn’t go behind Sterling’s back and gives Pete something else to smooth it over. Of course, Pete could just go AWOL and the NY office never hears from him again.
Either way I liked the framing of Sterling and Cutler in the meeting with the empty chair between them in the background. The missing man is Don and how much longer can they go without Creative represented in the partner’s meeting? It’s all accounts people and Bert Cooper, who was media like Crane, but is more like partner emeritus. I would think the next 2 episodes would tell us if Don is really coming back to the office but as fast as the season 3 finale was pulled off, Weiner could get Don back in SC&P in under 20 min. So we’ll see…
Precisely. He wanted to establish her as an ally. When Cutler’s not watching people bone in the office, he’s planning how to bone Sterling/Cooper.
Yup.
I really liked Dawn last season, the scenes with her friend in particular, glad to see her moving on up at the firm.
Sally eyebrows > Daenerys eyebrows
My brother–who is platinum Viking blond–will not stop bitching about either. “Dude, are MY eyebrows pitch black?!? Do they have salons with peroxide in Westeros?!??”
He did make a good point that since Sally was introduced so young that they probably have to keep her hair blond for continuity.
I’m not sure who Cutler wants to sleep with, he might end up sharing a bed with Roger. They could wrestle over the best lines.
@Softbatch Magee ….I actually was not intending to break your balls- I just saw an opening for a joke there. Then again, if you were busting someone else for a typo- I guess you deserved it. Either way, great follow-up to the fapping joke !!
@Joewilliesfumanchu Haha! You’d think I’d double check my posts since just minutes prior I was breaking someone else’s balls for a typo. Karma I guess. Also, I agree. “Lazily” or “unenthusiastically”, but never “gloomily”.
@Softbatch Magee ……….I think Cutler IS a guy !! And Don, he’s a guy too. Peggy ? She may as well be a guy but then again if she was, she would not be masturbating “gloomily”
As I said above, I too thought Cutler was guy. So glad I’m not alone. My feeling is that Roger only allows dudes in bed so he can continue banging those dirty young hippie girls.
I got a “lets have a three-way with Joanne, but she doesn’t really have to be there” vibe. And we know Sterling doesn’t mind sharing a bed with multiple partners in his free-swinging days.
The whole ” I don’t want us to be adversaries” line sort of screamed allusion to cutlers desires on Joan.