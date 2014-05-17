‘Mad X-Men’ Is The ‘Mad Men’ / ‘X-Men’ Mashup That Will Save The Future Of Advertising

05.17.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

I think it is quite weird that this Mad Men mashup with X-Men: Days Of Future Past is nothing more than a Quiznos ad. Mostly because the quality is fairly high, especially the spot on Don Draper impression.

It hits all the beats and blends what we know about the X-Men’s new film with the memorable moments from Mad Men, all while making a subtle push for Quiznos. Subway wouldn’t have done that without stuffing Jared and Michael Phelps into the parody at every turn.

Too bad Quiznos is terrible at making sandwiches. Being toasted doesn’t make them good.

(Via Quiznos)

