Maisie Williams Adorable Childhood Photo Just Won The Internet Today

Move over, Peter Dinklage high school mullet, because Maisie Williams — who as previously mentioned, is continually a delight on the internet — has gifted us with THE. MOST. ADORABLE. childhood photo on Instagram. Yeah yeah, I know she’s currently only 17-years-old, which means this photo was actually only taken like five minutes ago, but that doesn’t mean we can’t revel in the cuteness. What’s that, ovaries? Are you finally coming out of hiding? No wait — it was just gas. Pretty close call, though.