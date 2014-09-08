Maisie Williams And Other Teens Reacting To The NES Will Make You Feel Like A Dusty Old Cartridge

Maisie Williams once again joined the Fine Brothers for another one of their Teens React segments, this time featuring the original Nintendo NES. Not sure of the age range of our readership, but if you’re like me you grew up playing this beloved gaming system, so to see a bunch of kids presented with it who look like they were just handed an alien artifact is disheartening, to say the least. Although for the most part, the kids were overall receptive of the system, low points include the girl who claims to have an iPhone cover shaped like an NES controller (despite the fact that she didn’t know what it was), and the kid at the end who says that owning one would achieve ultimate hipster status — therefore making you cooler than “people who drink Starbucks and read Our Fault In The Stars.”
Well, I guess that makes me the coolest person ever, because I still have my NES and I even still play it sometimes, as evidenced by my timely Doctor Mario reference this morning. Sorry kids of today, you can try but you’ll never come close to being as cool as a 30-something blogger who can practically beat Duck Tales with her eyes closed and owns a copy of Captain Ron on VHS.
God, the blowy thing was the honest god closest the world ever came to real life voodoo. The NES gods were cruel and frustrating and could only be appeased with a sacrifice of air.
Good way to put it. I just wonder who first thought of that. “The game isn’t working. Maybe it’ll work if I blow in it.” I can’t remember if it ever said that in any manuals. It seems like it was just something we all somehow knew to do.
All this video really does is make me want to go back to the simple times (and simple graphics) of playing Super Mario Bros. and Duck Hunt on NES.
Yea, I understand them not knowing how to use one I guess. But how in the world have they never heard of Zelda? It’s still ridiculously popular
That shocked me as well.
What I’ve learned from this is that kids are still wearing their hats backwards like douchebags.
Blowing on cartridges DID work, not because it blew away dirt but because moisture from the person’s mouth improved the conductivity of the copper contacts temporarily. In the long run, however, blowing on cartridges is bad for them because it rusts the contacts. Cleaning cartridges with Brasso is the single best way to ensure their continued functionality.
It was stupid for them to give the kids an NES that hadn’t been properly cleaned, because it led them to the conclusion that the system functioned that poorly when it was first made.
The best solution was to double stack games using the second one to press the first one down.
Not only is mine still hooked up, but my daughter will jam on Super Mario with me sometimes. Fun stuff.
When I was a kid my mom would play Super Mario Bros. with my brother and I (late 80’s, before SNES and Sega Genesis).
She would beat the game 3 times in a row. Without warp zones. Bad. Ass.
How the shit did they not know to press power? You still have to do that with current generation consoles. And not knowing Zelda? Huh?
I guess those kids have forgotten and never knew about all the shitty problems current gens have with crashing.
I hate this series so much. Most of the kids are incredibly obnoxious and over the top in their reactions. Not knowing who/what Zelda is? Bullshit.
Teens are pretty much the same now as they were in the 80s and 90s. They just have a new hat.
I’m constantly amazed at how many kids wear winter hats year-round.
6:03- “I can’t imagine, how, like, people would be sitting here playing this all day.”
::turns off Nintendo, stares at cell phone, texts, plays Angry Birds for the next 14 hours::
Give them Battletoads. Then let’s see how awesome they think they are.
Instead of blowing, I would push the cartridge down and push it left and right before I locked it into place. That would ensure a good connection.
Also, if you have a Game Genie, you can always use that and enter no codes. NES cartridges always works with the Game Genie.
Although I’m a bit older than these kids the NES was released long before I was born yet I wouldn’t be sitting looking at it like someone just shat in my dinner.
Hahah, kids are so dumb
Dude, it was literally at the beginning of the video. Unless you’re not being serious. I can’t tell. Anyway…
[www.youtube.com]
They arent ready for bear hugger or piston hurricane
aka hair bugger & pissed-in-a-hurricane
Half of these kids are wearing clothes that were in style in the 80s and have no been brought back into style by fashion gurus who grew up playing the NES in the 80s and 90s. … They know so little.
I thought they were intentionally dressing them for the period. No?
Have you all forgotten the madness that is Ghost & Goblins and the Ninja Gaiden trilogy? How about the first Ninja Turtles game. Heck, I still haven’t beaten Mega Man 1.
Reason the games glitched out was the American design. In Japan the “Famicom” was a top loader. It connected better then the stupid “push in, then push down” design. Some later Nintendo consoles were released as top loaders, and they’ve had better staying power.
Rock ‘N’ Roll Racing is my NES jam !
Ahhh.. that was when I could beat Mario Bros. Now it is so hard… lol. or I’m just old.
I’d like to think that Maisie is going to lose some internet cred for not knowing Zelda, but if wishes were horses, pigs wouldn’t burn bridges. . . something something.
INTELLIVISION SUCKAS
Respect the classics man. NOW GET OFF MY LAWN!
Can we get a captain Ron sequel? I think we’ve waited long enough.
I don’t understand how people could hate Maisie Williams… and especially not from this video, where she was one of the three least frustrating kids in this.
I’ve never felt so old and stressed out at the same time. and I am only 22.
I hope these kids would at least be more familiar with an N64