Maisie Williams Asks ‘Game Of Thrones’ Book Readers To Stop Being Mean Snobs

Maisie Williams is out in support of a movie that no one is likely to see, Heatstroke (now on iTunes and VOD), and while it probably won’t move a lot of digital downloads of the movie, a Maisie Williams press tour is the next best thing to a Jennifer Lawrence or Anna Kendrick press tour. She’s cute. She speaks her mind. And she gives zero f**ks. She’s good people.
She is not necessarily a fan of some of the more hardcore Game of Thrones book readers, however. You know the type. The type that moan and complain because one word of dialogue was changed from the books to the series, and the book was obviously better, and if we’d read the books, we’d obviously know that, and GOD, what kind of moron would think THAT scene was any good?
Those kind of people. Asked by TVLine about Lady Stoneheart, a popular character from the books who will not apparently be in the series, Maisie Williams unloaded on the book readers:
That was a massive deal, but honestly, I really like it. I’m so sick of going on the internet and seeing all the book readers being snobby, spoiling it for other people, then saying, “Well, it’s not a spoiler. The books have been out for years.” Like, couldn’t you just stop being mad for a second and let other people enjoy the show? They feel they have a claim on the series because they read the books first, and I understand that, but they don’t need to be mean about it. That’s why I liked moments like this, because book readers think they know what’s coming, then we change it and it’s really funny to watch their reactions. They’re always like, “That’s not what happened in the books, so the show’s really bad now.” But really, they just feel insecure because they’re used to knowing what’s coming next.
Man, I love Maisie Williams. Seventeen years old, and she already knows how to deal with trolls.
Source: TVLine
She seems cool but every time I see that animated gif of her dancing at the glastonbury festival I want to punch my laptop screen. (This is why I don’t have kids or go to music festivals)
Yeah I mean who wants to see/be people happy, enjoying themselves at a music festival? Disgusting right? Uproxx should remove that gif from the site and apologize for the human rights violation.
I want to be people happy.
OH GOD someone danced at a music festival?
Ugh too caught up in my own sarcasm to spell correctly. Well I feel I point made.
I won’t be happy til that GIF is paired with the Benny Hill music like the Dutch ravers.
It is weird that it’s been up for so long. Is it because people keep clicking on it? If that’s the case, it’s pedofiles, right?
There all is aching.
HOW DARE THE UNCHRISTIAN HEATHEN DANCE AT A SATANIC FESTIVAL!
Nah, I feel ya. Stupid kids at stupid festivals, I hope you all get a bad batch.
Whoa, check out “Hilarity Ensues” lobbing devastating sarcasm at a strawman! Clearly Kazoshay didn’t express contempt at the general concept of people having fun and enjoying themselves, but at this dance in particular. And it’s easy to see where he/she is coming from, what with its irritating flamboyance and ostentatiousness. Peoples’ general right to fun doesn’t mitigate one’s right to express when they happen to look stupid/obnoxious in the pursuit of such.
addendum – substitute negate for mitigate
@Virtual Visor thank you, sir.
I am still baffled by how Lady Stoneheart was supposed to be important. She was barely in a few scenes and was mostly irrelevant
So far. We don’t know how large a role she could play going forward. They can always introduce her at a later date though, so I’m not upset about it.
I’m not disagreeing with Maisie here, but there has been a LOT of Maisie Williams exposure here lately. She seems swell, but between this and the British Airways rant, even if she was in the right, she’s starting to come off as a bit of a brat.
I’m sure she would have had a really important scene in Book 9 and ah screw it, you’re right, it was just another hare Martin started and couldn’t run down.
We don’t but the showrunner do and since they removed her easily it’s a pretty good bet she doesn’t play a big role but was just another of the hundreds of side characters that are easily interchangable
The fate of Jaime, Brienne and Pod are relevant. And ‘The North Remembers’. And Cat’s redemption run. And the Freys getting what’s coming. She doesn’t appear much, but her existence is quite relevant. They could replace her with Beric or Thoros, but it won’t have the same impact, whatsoever. I’m a fan of the books and the series and recognize them as separate entities. But damnit, I really wanna see Lady Stoneheart.
My assumption is that the whole “Red Priests can bring people back to ”life’ ” thing is the big deal here. Given the “Holy Shit!” thing at the end of book 5, it becomes more than a curiosity.
They seem to have completely cut out the Greyjoys, too, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t important to the books. We all have to start separating the books from the show. They are becoming different entitites.
Definitely more interested in Victarion Greyjoy, than Lady Stoneheart.
@Casey Dean Everything you said. It appears that you like me are not all bent out of shape about the lack of a big reveal and do see the books and series as two separate entities. But yes, I agree, I really really wanted to see lady Stoneheart! I kept telling my roommate that even after the death of Joffrey, Obery, Shae and Tywin that the surprises were not quite over. D&D made a liar out of me ;)
I do have to add that I am however very pleased with the lack of Greyjoys in the tv series thus far. Honestly, the word kings/queensmoot is firmly planted in my top ten annoying words I could do without reading/hearing ever again of all time. I must also mention that really that whole family and the Iron Islands, Theon possibly excepted, are probably the least imaginative and bland characters of the whole book series.
Even Arya hates the book nerds!! You bo-ners should consider yourselves added to her list…
oh you mean the list she has said just ONCE, in the book she says it every night, hundreds of times, its her life mantra
@Precious_Roy That’s good wrong info, Tips
I love Maisie and see her point (I’ve completely given up on reading reviews on Tower of the Hand), but I am sick of the spoiler crybabies. Yes, the books have been out for years. In regards to Lady Stoneheart I am just disappointed at the loss of shock value. It’s always fun to see non-reader reactions. I thought it would be a cool bit of drama.
She’s an adorable bundle of feistiness.
Is she doing the Crip Walk in that gif?
What about book readers who think the books have gotten progressively worse to the point that the last two are so boring and by-the-numbers as to be almost unreadable, and as a result have become disenchanted with modern so-called “epic” fantasy (every other example of which I’ve tried to read just blows) AND refuse to watch the TV version of this dreck? Is Maisie still alright with that kind of book reader?
I’m not sure which group of people irritate me more….book-readers who bitch and moan about every tiny innacuracy or show-only people who get all huffy about “spoilers” when you try to talk about 15+ year old books.
Spoilers are really a myth anyway. If people don’t want spoilers they should stop watching movie trailers.
There isn’t a person alive who doesn’t think that book readers are the worst.
She’s kidding right? Shit Stoneheart and other spoilers are being thrown around by internet blogs for click-bait. It’s not the evil book readers lurking jn every corner trying to spoiler people. 99.9% of them don’t do that and no one reads their comments anyway.
The books and TV aren’t even the same anymore and, yes, they have been out for long enough that if you wanted read them you’ve had your chance. Sorry to tell you fucking Dumbledore dies too.
Well she should be pretty happy after next season when the show passes the books and the TV watchers can spoil all the fun for book readers. “Oh, Daenerys? She dies of ennui in Season VII, everyone knows that.”
I guess I would be a book snob then. Most of the things that are different in the series I can see why they did it. But to cut Bran’s Dreams, Coldhands, and now the best cliffhanger (in my opinion) that a book ever gave? The only thing I can think is that the writers are really trying to write out as much magic as they can in the series. That is very disappointing. If that is their true intent (To write out magic and the forces of the Gods) then Arya, Dany, Euron and Victarion, Bran, Stannis and Davos and Jon, and so many more stories are going to be blunted. Half the reason the books are enjoyable is because it involves supernatural forces. Writing all those forces out (except with Melisandre) saps all the color from the story. I still watch it, but in my opinion they are too worried about putting sex in the show and cutting story out.
Someone wrote a book about this TV show?