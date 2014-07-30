Maisie Williams Asks ‘Game Of Thrones’ Book Readers To Stop Being Mean Snobs

Getty Image

Maisie Williams is out in support of a movie that no one is likely to see, Heatstroke (now on iTunes and VOD), and while it probably won’t move a lot of digital downloads of the movie, a Maisie Williams press tour is the next best thing to a Jennifer Lawrence or Anna Kendrick press tour. She’s cute. She speaks her mind. And she gives zero f**ks. She’s good people.

She is not necessarily a fan of some of the more hardcore Game of Thrones book readers, however. You know the type. The type that moan and complain because one word of dialogue was changed from the books to the series, and the book was obviously better, and if we’d read the books, we’d obviously know that, and GOD, what kind of moron would think THAT scene was any good?

Those kind of people. Asked by TVLine about Lady Stoneheart, a popular character from the books who will not apparently be in the series, Maisie Williams unloaded on the book readers:

That was a massive deal, but honestly, I really like it. I’m so sick of going on the internet and seeing all the book readers being snobby, spoiling it for other people, then saying, “Well, it’s not a spoiler. The books have been out for years.” Like, couldn’t you just stop being mad for a second and let other people enjoy the show? They feel they have a claim on the series because they read the books first, and I understand that, but they don’t need to be mean about it. That’s why I liked moments like this, because book readers think they know what’s coming, then we change it and it’s really funny to watch their reactions. They’re always like, “That’s not what happened in the books, so the show’s really bad now.” But really, they just feel insecure because they’re used to knowing what’s coming next.

Man, I love Maisie Williams. Seventeen years old, and she already knows how to deal with trolls.

Source: TVLine