Maisie Williams Continues To Win At Social Media With Her Side-By-Side Lorde Comparison

#Game of Thrones
News & Culture Writer
05.08.14

Maisie Williams has been proving time and time again what an awesome young lady she is with her humorous, self-aware social media posts — making her not just one of our favorite young Game of Thrones actresses, but one of our favorite young actresses, period.

Yesterday, Williams tweeted the following side-by-side photos of herself and Lorde, mimicking the teen singer-songwriter’s dark makeup and pose, complete with a pun-tastic caption and everything:

What do you guys think? It’s a good likeness, but Maisie is still totally cuter.

