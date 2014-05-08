Maisie Williams Continues To Win At Social Media With Her Side-By-Side Lorde Comparison

Maisie Williams has been proving time and time again what an awesome young lady she is with her humorous, self-aware social media posts — making her not just one of our favorite young Game of Thrones actresses, but one of our favorite young actresses, period.

Yesterday, Williams tweeted the following side-by-side photos of herself and Lorde, mimicking the teen singer-songwriter’s dark makeup and pose, complete with a pun-tastic caption and everything:

Good Lorde, I have far too much time on my hands. .. *slow clap* pic.twitter.com/EDB2ch5WF6 — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) May 7, 2014

What do you guys think? It’s a good likeness, but Maisie is still totally cuter.