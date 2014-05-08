Maisie Williams Continues To Win At Social Media With Her Side-By-Side Lorde Comparison

Maisie Williams has been proving time and time again what an awesome young lady she is with her humorous, self-aware social media posts — making her not just one of our favorite young Game of Thrones actresses, but one of our favorite young actresses, period.
Yesterday, Williams tweeted the following side-by-side photos of herself and Lorde, mimicking the teen singer-songwriter’s dark makeup and pose, complete with a pun-tastic caption and everything:
Good Lorde, I have far too much time on my hands. .. *slow clap* pic.twitter.com/EDB2ch5WF6
— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) May 7, 2014
What do you guys think? It’s a good likeness, but Maisie is still totally cuter.
it’s incredible. see an article on huffington post early in the day , check back to uproxx and stacey has copied it , text, pictures, and all. it’s like magic. what a time to be alive.
If your going to throw that around you should provide the link
@The Bearded One [www.huffingtonpost.com]
You have a strange understanding of what copying the text of a post looks like. The wording of each post is VASTLY different. Yes they are talking about the same thing but no one claims that Fox News copied MSNBC when they both talk about the same news story. It’s a harmless post no one stole anything so perhaps pull your head out of your ass and you would see that.
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
Here’s the article and the only thing the same is actual tweet.
Stacey 1 MVS 0
it’s like a side by side comparrison
@Michael [37.media.tumblr.com]
Not to mention everyone digging for stories at I09 as well…
Another side by side comparison is a granny smith apple ans a fuji apple. Yes they are both apples but they taste completely different. Face it you’re an idiot.
I’m here because @Baltimore Dan said there’d be circlejerks.
Oh Lordey
Yep, pretty awesome. And Maisie definitely does make that look work better than Lorde herself.
I bet Maisie dances better at least. Seeing her practice last week she’s got some moves.
“And we’ll never be HOOOOOOODOOOOOOOOOR”
Hodor.
That’s the best I’ve ever seen Lorde look. She looks airbrushed to hell.
Her eyes are too far apart.
I want Maisie Williams to be my little sister.
Mostly because I believe she will/would avenge my death.
Heck, that’s the only reason my wife and I had kids….so they could avenge our deaths someday.
Don’t forget about harvesting their organs…when Dad needs a new kidney, you have pool of candidates.
Excuse me, UPROXX, why don’t you just have a seat over there.
Wait, he’s making a run for it. Nope, they got him. Tasered him … he’s down. And now he’s pissed himself.
