Following the epic (if barely visually comprehensible) Battle of Winterfell, some of the Game of Thrones cast members got together to do a bit on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night about a jokey “Game of Phones” hotline in which viewers call in to ask questions about the show. For instance, Liam Cunningham (Davos) fielded a question about what Kit Haringon smells like (a mixture of old yogurt and AXE Body Spray, apparently) and Isaac Hempstead Wright was tapped to use his warging prowess to locate a caller’s keys — while poor Lena Headey just got shame-bombed.

Maisie Williams, on the other hand, was asked by a caller why he was expected to believe that “a 90 pound girl” could defeat an entire army of White Walkers, which is unfairly something her own boyfriend evidently even struggles with.

“Listen here, you little sh*t!” Williams shot back. “I know where you live, and I’d be happy to add you to my list.” “Thanks Todd, I shall see you very soon,” she continued, adding the caller’s name to her chalkboard list.

The spot later added that its “not responsible for caller death or disembowelment,” although perhaps worth it, to get the bonus offer of a Theon Greyjoy “penis snow globe” available to the first 20 callers. Just $2.99 per minute!